Georgia closed out its home SEC play with Missouri on Nov. 6, leaving Sanford Stadium with a 43-6 win. The Bulldogs advanced to 9-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance:
Quarterback
Georgia utilized two quarterbacks to take away the win on Saturday. Stetson Bennett earned his fifth start in a row, but JT Daniels made his return in the second half. Bennett threw for an impressive 255 yards over 13 completions, his second-best this season. He connected with two receivers for touchdowns. In the later half of the game, Daniels made his first appearance on the field in six weeks. He participated in three drives, throwing for 82 yards and one touchdown in seven completions. Daniels also threw the game’s only interception, appearing to be shaky in his return. Overall, Georgia’s quarterbacks heavily used their arms to elevate the team to another win.
Grade: A-
Running backs
Georgia’s running backs did not impress, only putting up 67 yards in the first half against the worst rushing defense in the country. By the end of the second half, the Bulldogs had tallied 168 yards on the ground. James Cook led the rushing game with 41 yards and a touchdown late in the second quarter. Zamir White recorded Georgia’s other rushing touchdown, but averaged only 1.6 yards per carry over nine attempts. No Georgia player had more than 45 yards on the ground, and Kearis Jackson put up one of Georgia’s only explosive plays on the ground, rushing for 37 yards on a play that started a touchdown drive.
Grade: B-
Receivers
Georgia’s receivers led the team to its win, recording 337 yards and three touchdowns. Jermaine Burton suffered an injury earlier this season, but returned to lead the team with 76 yards and a touchdown. He connected with Bennett for a 12-yard pass into the end zone and another 47-yard pass in a drive that led to a touchdown, the longest catch of the game. A number of other receivers added to the offense, with 11 players recording a reception. Ladd McConkey and Arian Smith both caught a pass for a touchdown.
Grade: A
Offensive line
Georgia was without Jamaree Salyer, its starting left tackle in the first eight games of the season, after suffering an injury this week. In his place was redshirt freshman Broderick Jones, who recorded his first start. The offensive line kept quarterbacks largely untouched, allowing no sacks and only two tackles for a loss, also allowing quarterbacks to throw for a combined 337 yards. Missouri’s defense did not pose as much of a defensive threat as prior opponents, but the Bulldogs still proved their dominance on Saturday.
Grade: A
Front seven
Georgia’s front seven remained commanding in a showing against Missouri. Defensive lineman Travon Walker recorded a costly sack on Missouri quarterback Tyler Macon for a loss of eight yards and forcing a Missouri punt. The Bulldogs held the Tigers’ quarterbacks to only 152 yards, and their rushing game to only 121 yards on the ground. Missouri did not reach the end zone on Saturday, even after reaching the 1-yard line on second-and-goal.
Grade: A-
Secondary
Georgia's secondary allowed a few receptions, bringing Missouri close to the end zone. In the same drive, Macon and Tauskie Dove connected for 31 and 28-yard catches to bring Missouri within one yard of a touchdown. Defensive back Dan Jackson led the team in tackles with six, while Lewis Cine followed closely behind with four. Of Georgia’s 64 total tackles, its secondary accounted for 27 of them.
Grade: B+
Special teams
Georgia’s special teams was largely unused on Saturday against Missouri with only two field goal attempts and one punt. Kicker Jack Podlesny added 11 points to the scoreboard with his two kicks and five extra points. His two kicks were 20 and 25 yards. Punter Jake Camarda only saw the field once for a punt in Georgia’s first offensive drive of the game for 44 yards, which was returned to Missouri’s own 49-yard line.
Grade: A-