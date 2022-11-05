During a subpar third quarter against Florida, the Georgia defense once again failed to show the consistent dominance that is expected from a Kirby Smart-led defense.
One of the major reasons for Georgia’s inconsistent effort on defense this year was their inability to get sacks. The Bulldogs were dead last in the SEC in sacks, with 10 total sacks on the year.
To put that in perspective, Georgia tallied seven sacks in its season opener against Clemson last year.
As a result, many expected the Bulldogs to be in a lot of trouble against Tennessee's explosive offense.
However, Georgia’s defense showed up early against Tennessee, with Jalen Carter forcing a near safety on the Volunteers' third possession of the game.
The defensive line for the Bulldogs started off strong, generating enough interior pressure to keep the Volunteers out of rhythm, holding them to just three first quarter points despite not registering a sack on quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Tramel Walthour and Warren Brinson also picked up their first sacks for the Bulldogs this season, with both stopping monumental Tennessee drives.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins also recovered a fumble for the Bulldogs, adding to the domination by Georgia’s front.
The Bulldogs’ defensive line also forced the Volunteers to play one dimensionally, eliminating the running game early on. The Volunteers were held to just 94 rushing yards on 42 attempts, while they entered the game averaging 199.6 rushing yards per game.
This was by far the most consistent effort by Georgia’s defensive line this season. The line paired with excellent performances in the secondary held the Volunteers to one touchdown, 3.9 yards per play and two for fourteen on third downs in the game.
“We talked all week about hunting with a purpose,” Smart said. “The players on this team bought in and they understood the plan, and they played extremely physical and without ego.”
Tennessee’s offense failed to establish any type of rhythm against this Georgia defense and was dominated for all four quarters.
For the most explosive offense in the country, the Volunteers were held to very few explosive plays by the Bulldogs. Tennessee's longest play of the day came once the game was well out of reach on a 28-yard reception by wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.
Georgia’s defensive front’s ability to generate pressure on Hooker without loading up the box also held Hooker to a modest 195 yards and an interception while the offense as a whole only generated 289 total yards.
Tennessee entered the game averaging 353.4 passing yards per game and 553 total yards per game which both ranked number one in college football respectively.
As a result, Georgia was able to generate six sacks on Hooker and force the Volunteers into consistent third and longs. The Bulldogs also registered eight tackles for losses with two turnovers in their complete shutdown of the Volunteers offense.
“Being able to rush the QB and get some good pressure on him was a big challenge for us,” defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse said. “I’m glad we went out there and executed, we worked on it all week.”
All week, many around college football speculated this game to be a shootout, yet the Bulldogs defense completely dominated the Volunteers en route to a 27-13 victory. Georgia held Tennessee out of the endzone until late in the fourth quarter, once the game was out of reach.
While the defense hasn’t been as consistent as it was last year, this win showed that Kirby Smart’s group still has what it takes to completely dominate opposing offenses at will.
“Because the other guys left, why does that matter?,” Smart said. “They got here on their own merit.”
This game was monumental for the Bulldogs, establishing their identity on defense and proving to the college football world that this unit can still wreak havoc on opposing offenses when it matters most, even after all the players they lost on that side of the football to the NFL.