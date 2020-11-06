A broken tibia and fibula put an end to Kearis Jackson’s freshman football season at Peach County High School. It was the first of three major injuries Jackson suffered in high school, which he used as a springboard for improvement instead of disappointment.
Jackson rehabbed multiple injuries throughout high school and the beginning of his college career, all of which culminated in a breakout 2020 season. Jackson has quickly become one of Georgia’s most dangerous targets in the passing game.
He played in only four games and caught five passes for 79 yards in 2019 after suffering a broken hand in the season opener against Vanderbilt. Through five games this season, Jackson leads Georgia with 24 receptions for 348 yards and a touchdown.
Chad Campbell, Jackson’s former head coach at Peach County High School, said his breakout is not an accident. Natural born talent and character are just a few of Jackson’s traits that stood out early.
“He was kind of like a household name,” Campbell said. “He played JV as an eighth grader. We knew he was special early on. Great kid, and he is probably a better person than he is a player.”
Bounce back
Fearless was a word both Campbell and Peach County assistant coach Todd Cooper used to describe their former standout receiver. Jackson was never afraid to push himself in the weight room, return punts and even fight through injury to finish a play.
In his sophomore year at Peach County, Jackson tore the tendon off the bone in his hip after catching a pass. He was injured nearly 25 yards out of the end zone, but still managed to limp in to score a touchdown.
“He is so tough,” Campbell said. “If I had to say anything about him, it is about how resilient, how tough he is, and how he comes back.”
Jackson worked his way back from injury time and time again. He suffered the broken leg in the playoffs his freshman season at Peach County, and missed the remainder of that year. Jackson also broke his hand in the state championship game his senior season.
“I’ve faced adversity all my life,” Jackson said in postgame virtual press conference after Georgia’s win over Tennessee. “Now I am getting an opportunity to go out there and make plays and execute every opportunity I am given.”
Jackson is healthy now and able to show off his unique combination of speed and strength. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has already placed his trust in the now-healthy receiver for game changing pass plays and third down conversions.
Campbell is confident that as long as Jackson stays healthy, he will continue to improve as both a player and leader.
“He is a competitor,” Campbell said. “When he is healthy, he is something special and I think everybody is finally seeing that now.”
On track
Jackson’s second love was running, a trait not uncommon for speedy wide receivers. He started out as a sprinter, running 100 and 400-meter relay races. Jackson’s relay team broke the state record in the 4x100-meter race, setting them up as a No. 1 seed going into the final meet.
“Kearis has been running since he could walk,” Cooper said. “His mom and his grandparents had him doing track. They ran state stuff, national stuff. He has always been a track guy.”
Following his injury as a high school freshman, Jackson was unable to run track in the spring. He did, however, still need to satisfy his need to compete. Jackson picked up throwing events that year, including the shot put and discus, two events requiring an immensely strong athlete.
He fell in love with throwing, stoked by finding himself in yet another competitive environment. Jackson quickly rose to the top in the shot put and discus, winning a state title in the shot put his junior season and coming close to the same feat in the discus. Campbell said he would have won if not for simply a bad day.
Strength is a valuable asset for a fast receiver like Jackson. Cooper remembered the receiver’s power and physicality while blocking in the run game. Jackson was between 180 and 190 pounds in high school but still out-performed the 300-pound shot put and discus specialists.
“I think you guys have seen how strong he is, Cooper said. “A lot of wideouts, you can tell they do not lift, but [Jackson] has never been shy in the weight room.”
Back home
Being from the small town of Fort Valley, Georgia, Jackson carries an extra chip on his shoulder to prove himself at a major program like Georgia. He wants to set an example for both his hometown and the coming generation.
“I just want to have a positive effect on the kids back at home,” Jackson said in a Sept. 30 virtual press conference. “Just showing them that I can do it and they can do it. I talk to a couple guys from my high school every now and again, just to check in on them, to encourage them.”
Jackson always makes a point to visit his high school and speak to its current players on his off time. He takes pride in being a role model for athletes younger than him, and what he called a “neighborhood hero.”
Jackson makes frequent visits back to his roots, whether his elementary school, or Peach County High, even offering pregame speeches at Peach County’s weekend matchups. He knows how those younger players look at him, but said at the same time, he wants them to be even better.
“It is such a big deal because we can say everything we can to these kids, and we can tell them and we can show them, but sometimes our voice only carries so much weight,” Cooper said.
Jackson’s mother, Kimberly McGhee, has been another motivating force from his small town upbringing outside of his former school. But besides finding motivation, resiliency and the ability to bounce back have defined Jackson’s career to this point. His breakout under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken is proving sustainable, as long as Jackson can stay healthy.
“He feels very, very good. He feels as healthy as he has ever been, feels the best shape he has ever been in,” Campbell said. “I think everything is going well for him now, and he is playing with a lot of confidence.”
