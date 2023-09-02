Some of Georgia’s biggest names are in the secondary and its season opener against UT Martin showcased why.
The unit as a whole was making tackles all over the field for Georgia’s defense. Sophomore Malaki Starks and senior Tykee Smith led the way for the unit with eight and six tackles respectively.
“They were allowed to step up tonight,” defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse said. “It’s just a standard, you know? These guys do this at practice everyday, so to see these guys go out there and do this against UT Martin, it’s something we see normally. Big plays that we see them do, we celebrate, but it’s expected.”
Javon Bullard, who won defensive MVP in Georgia’s national championship game against TCU, had four tackles of his own. Cornerbacks Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey, who rotated in for each other all game, added two and three tackles. Everette and Smith both had a tackle for a loss as well.
The unit itself filled up the stat sheet while also being effective in coverage. Everette and fellow starter Kamari Lassiter held up against the UT Martin wide receivers fairly well. The group as a whole only allowed 14 receiving yards in the first half, and sat out most of the second.
“Real excited for them guys,” Smith said. “Kamari gonna do what he do. Real excited for Julio [Humphrey] and Daylen to keep helping the team and for them two to keep pushing each other.”
Safety Kyron Jones, who came into the game in the fourth quarter, produced Georgia’s only turnover of the game, as he snagged a pass and ran it back for Georgia’s first pick six since Kelee Ringo’s in the 2021 national championship game.
“It was a tip ball, that’s what it was, but he’s gonna think he did really good,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I got a lot of interceptions in college that were tip-offs, doesn’t make you a good player. It puts you in the right play in the right time.”
Smart, who lamented that the team didn’t convert enough turnovers, did add that he views Jones as a very good player with tremendous speed, but added that “sometimes it pays to be lucky.”
Redshirt sophomore Nyland Green and freshman A.J. Harris subbed in at the cornerback spots, while freshman Joenel Aguero, senior Dan Jackson and sophomore JaCorey Thomas subbed in and held their own at the STAR/nickel corner and safety spots respectively.
Starks said it was great to see those guys get in there and for the younger group of guys to get valuable experience. The group held their own fairly well, although they did allow 114 yards and a passing touchdown in the second half.
Starks and Smith looked arguably the most impressive among the defensive backs. The two were taken out in the third quarter, but especially in the first half, they were impacting the game at every level of the field. Both were key in making several tackles alongside their teammates, but both also had three solo tackles of their own. Smart said he was impressed with each player’s performance, but also said that the unit wasn’t challenged much today. He also lamented that Starks should’ve had an interception, but wasn’t able to secure it.
The efforts from the secondary helped propel the defensive line on Saturday. While the unit was able to find consistent pressure all game, the secondary’s solid coverage allowed the line plenty of time to disrupt UT Martin quarterback Kinkead Dent.
The secondary combined with the continuous pressure from the defensive line could be a dangerous combination as the season goes along. Both of Georgia’s recent national championship teams sported a similarly imposing combination.
“It’s very important. It’s only going to take us further to where we want to be,” Stackhouse said. “Whether it’s SEC Championship or playoffs, because we’re getting pressure up front and making [the secondaries] job easier — by like maybe two seconds — and they’re covering longer than we can get up the field, that’s helping us out as defensive linemen to rush the QB. I feel like our secondary, they’re gonna be great this year.”
Georgia entered the season with three defensive preseason All-Americans — with Starks being selected on the first team and Bullard on the second — and eight preseason All-SEC players, with Starks, Bullard and Lassiter all on the first team. Based on the unit’s performance in Georgia’s season opener, it appears the voters made the right call.
“Real, real, real, real, real [great] in the secondary with those guys,” Smith said. “Just us pushing each other to get better, hold each other to a standard, that’s the biggest thing. Then trying to lead the DB group and get everybody to come along, because I think this group could be a special group.”