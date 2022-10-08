Georgia opened the season flying high and passing the ball with high levels of success, scoring 49 points against Oregon and 48 against South Carolina.
After the Week 1 win over the Ducks, quarterback Stetson Bennett emphasized the importance of being able to win in a variety of ways offensively.
“Whatever is working, it's about the team,” Bennett said. “It doesn't matter if we throw it 30 times or we run it 40 times. Whatever is working, however we're going to win that day is how we're going to win.”
On Saturday against Auburn, Georgia’s passing attack struggled particularly in the first half. Bennett completed just seven of 13 passes for 25 yards in the opening two quarters. The Bulldogs adapted, turning to a rushing attack and offensive line that dominated the Tiger defense all game.
Georgia finished with rushing attempts for 292 yards and six touchdowns, showing the versatility that Bennett was talking about after the Oregon win.
Leading the way for the ground game were junior Daijun Edwards and freshman Branson Robinson, each having career days.
Edwards rushed 12 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns, while Robinson carried 12 times for 98 yards and a touchdown.
“We see it all the time in practice, so those guys getting those opportunities, especially Branson, I’m super excited for those guys,” center Sedrick Van Pran said. “It feels good to see them finally have that payoff.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Edwards’ performance helped the offense stay on schedule.
"I thought he did a great job,” Smart said. “He does a really good job around the goal line, making people miss. He’s elusive, but not so much explosive. He does a great job, probably not going to break off a super long run, but he gets a lot of positive runs. It's really hard to get him for a tackle for loss.”
Smart said Robinson laid the groundwork for his gameday performance with his practices throughout the week.
“Branson was really big for us,” Smart said. “He was a guy that we felt like all week we had to get more opportunities for him because he’s running the ball really well in practice, he gives us a little bit of a burst. He was able to get some carries with Kendall [Milton] dinged up, and I thought he did a good job.”
Bennett said the offensive line took a lot of criticism from outside sources this week and responded with its performance.
“People were talking about them this whole week, toughness, want-to,” Bennett said. “They ought not to because we came out and rushed for 290 yards. They take it to heart.”
Bennett got in on the act as well with a 64-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw. It was the longest run of his career and Georgia’s second-longest of the season.
Smart praised the playcall and design, but said the play wouldn’t have been a touchdown without Bennett’s athleticism.
“It wouldn’t have been explosive if it wasn’t for a really good athlete,” Smart said. “It proves again that he’s multi-dimensional, he’s hard to defend because of the things he can do.”
Bennett said that being able to win behind the rushing attack is a necessity at times, especially win the passing game struggles.
“I think we needed to set that tone, I think we needed to have that,” Bennett said. “You know, it’s cool to throw the ball and be cute and do all that stuff, but sometimes you’ve got to run the rock down somebody’s throat, and I think the guys stepped up to the challenge.”
If Georgia’s offense can win with the run and the pass, it will be hard to stop the Bulldogs, even when one element of their offense has an off day. Saturday was a prime example, as Georgia won comfortably in spite of scoring just 14 first half points.