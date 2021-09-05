CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Georgia’s offense did not score a touchdown in its season opener against Clemson. Despite the lack of offensive production, the Bulldogs are leaving Charlotte, North Carolina with a 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson and a 1-0 record.
“If the defense does that every game, we don’t need to score much more than four points,” quarterback JT Daniels said. “I think the biggest thing Clemson showed us was that we need to be more explosive.”
Daniels, in his fifth start for Georgia, threw for 135 yards and one interception on 22 completions across 30 attempts. His longest completion of the day came in the third quarter, connecting with Jaylen Johnson on a 21-yard pass completion.
Freshman tight end Brock Bowers led Georgia in receiving yards with 43 in his debut for the Bulldogs. Daniels averaged 6.1 yards per completion compared to his counterpart D.J. Uiagelelei who averaged 9.4 yards per completion.
In 2020, Clemson ranked 41st in the country in pass defense, allowing 214.2 yards per game. Daniels said Clemson played a different defense than expected, limiting the offense’s ability to make explosive plays down the field.
“A lot of times against a lot of teams they played a good amount more man [coverage],” Daniels said. “They've shown a lot more exotic pressures and dropped less guys in coverage trying to create more with their defensive line and linebackers, and secondary blitzes. Today, they didn't really do any of that.”
Georgia’s depth at wide receiver is thin with the absence of multiple pass catchers including Arik Gilbert, George Pickens and Darnell Washington. Because of the youth at the position, head coach Kirby Smart said he expected Clemson to play much tighter coverage.
Instead, Smart said the Tigers’ secondary played softer, giving Georgia’s wide receivers more room to catch short passes instead of allowing explosive plays.
“We just never could hit an explosive on them,” Smart said. “I hate it because to be elite, we've got to hit some explosives and we got to get to work on that.”
Georgia’s 10 points was fewer than any amount the Bulldogs scored last season. Kentucky held the Bulldogs to 14 points on Oct. 31, 2020. Similar to this game, the Bulldogs’ defense led the way in that game, winning 14-3.
While the game against Kentucky came later in the season, Smart said that defense is always ahead of the offense early on in the season, and later in the year, the offense will start to produce.
“It was two elite defenses going at each other,” Smart said. “As the year goes on, defenses usually don't tackle as well and numbers go up. So, right now, I think both Clemson and Georgia’s defenses are pretty good.”
Georgia’s offense struggled against Clemson in the season opener, but it is leaving one of the toughest games on the Bulldogs’ schedule with a win. The victory will help Georgia’s resume for later in the season as it looks for a spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff and ultimately attempt to win a national championship.
With Georgia opening up 1-0, Smart said the team controls its own destiny but has to improve as the season progresses.
“We got to score points because defense is tough to play now,” Smart said. “You got to score points to win games and we know that and we've worked really hard on that and we got to get better at that because we got to be able to score.”