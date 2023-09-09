Georgia football prides itself on elite recruiting.
Year after year under head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have stocked up on top-flight talent and reloaded their roster after a seemingly-annual mass exodus of players to the NFL.
It’s a bit unusual, then, that in Saturday’s game against Ball State, the Bulldogs received major contributions from two former walk-ons: wide receiver Mekhi Mews and running back Cash Jones. Mews caught three passes for 27 yards, and also made an impact in the returning game, including a 69-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter and a 47-yard return on the opening kickoff. He also had another 35-yard punt return in the second quarter that was moved back due to a holding penalty.
His punt return touchdown was the first by a Georgia player since Mecole Hardman Jr. took one back against Middle Tennessee in 2018. In the days leading up to the Ball State matchup, sophomore receiver Dillon Bell praised Mews’ work ethic.
“When I first got here, he was always one of those guys who I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’” Bell said. “He’s a special player. He definitely deserves everything. When he scored the touchdown [against UT Martin], you saw I was right there giving him all the hype and stuff. He deserves everything. One of the hardest working guys I know for sure.”
Part of Mews’ emergence can be attributed to the absence of Ladd McConkey, who has missed the first two games of 2023 with a back injury. Even when McConkey returns to the offense, it’s gonna be pretty hard for Georgia to keep “Waffle House” — Mews’ nickname, given by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, due to how he’s seemingly “always open” — off the field after his start to the season.
“With the trials and tribulations that we went through, we know how to grind,” Mews said of him and Jones. “I feel like me and Cash know how to grind. Not saying that no one else knows how to grind, but I feel like when you go through it and you’re at the bottom, you have to grind so hard and work your way up. Just knowing how to work hard.”
Although undersized for a receiver at 5-foot-8, 185-pounds, Mews has a knack for picking up yards after the catch and making plays when he gets the ball in space. He showcased that in the G-Day game when he returned a kick for a touchdown, last week against UT Martin when he took a screen pass 54 yards for a touchdown and he showed it again today.
Jones’ banner play of the day came early in the third quarter when he slipped past Ball State linebacker Cole Pearce and got loose for a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Beck. Jones is another player who flashed some ability during G-Day. The redshirt sophomore caught four passes for 34 yards and ran the ball four times for 24 yards.
Similar to Mews, Jones is benefitting from a banged-up Georgia running back room that is missing Branson Robinson for the season and Daijun Edwards for the time being, and even found itself relying on wide receiver Dillon Bell quite a bit out of the backfield. Time will tell if he’s carved out a meaningful role for himself in Georgia’s stable of backs.
While it’s still early, these first two games of 2023 suggest that Georgia may have found some real contributors.