No. 5 Georgia’s 14-3 win over Kentucky in Lexington was a sluggish grind. The most impressive aspect of the Bulldogs’ play Saturday was the breakout performance by tailback Zamir White, who had his first career game with more than 100 rushing yards.
“We’ve been waiting on it,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said in a virtual postgame press conference. “We knew it was going to come, he’s a great back. … He’s hard to tackle. He’s big, strong, tough. He’s got good vision. It was fun to watch him.”
On a mission to put its pieces back together after a 41-24 loss to Alabama, Georgia’s ground game, led by White, gave an edge against the Wildcats. White finished the day with 26 rushing attempts for 136 yards and one touchdown. The rushing attack showed it’s beginning to return to form and was undeniably Georgia’s key to victory.
“I thought he ran with great toughness,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “So much pride in Zamir. He cares so much about his teammates and he does everything the right way. He’s a leader, he never complains … he just runs really hard when he gets the ball … it couldn’t have happened to a better guy.”
Through its first four games, Georgia averaged 165.3 yards per game on the ground. Against Kentucky, Georgia averaged five yards per carry and racked up 215 total rushing yards. Smart said Georgia’s game plan wasn’t crafted to be rush heavy, but the Wildcats couldn’t stop the Bulldogs’ run early on, so relying on the ground game became the strategy.
“We came in with the mindset that we wanted to score on every possession we got the ball and do it by any means necessary whether that was run the ball [or] throw the ball,” Smart said. “I mean, you take what they give you, and that’s what we were doing.”
Georgia’s first completion didn’t occur until the second quarter. While Bennett struggled to connect with his receivers, he noted that a consistent run game does take a decent load off for him.
“Obviously, it’s a lot easier for me to just hand the ball off and watch those guys work, watch those guys run block and receivers block,” Bennett said. “It was working today, they couldn’t really stop us. You have to be able to run to win the football game.”
Smart said the Bulldogs’ longer runs allowed them to construct the explosive team they want to be. Powerful blocking from Georgia’s offensive line allowed for White and other playmakers to take off into the open. While the passing game may not be fully developed, Georgia’s running game gave some spark to Saturday’s flat performance.
“The backs ran hard and we had a hat on a hat. If you block the right guy and you block him legally, then our backs are hard to tackle,” Smart said.
Although longer yardage runs allowed Georgia to return to its usual offensive identity, it is uncertain if rushing alone can sustain a competitive offense for the remainder of the season. However, Smart doesn’t agree that Georgia is limited offensively.
“We get to go against a pretty good defense every day, and I see them go pass-pro and throw the ball, I see us run the ball, I see a lot of play-action, I see a lot of good things out of our offense.”
