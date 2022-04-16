To put an end to the spring season, Georgia football held its intrasquad spring game, referred to as G-Day, on April 17 at Sanford Stadium. The Red and Black teams are tied 17-17 at the half. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offenses come out hot
Both offenses opened the game with touchdown drives, with senior quarterback Stetson Bennett leading the Black team down on a 70-yard touchdown march in eight plays, capped with a 16-yard touchdown to redshirt sophomore tight end Arik Gilbert. Bennett also lofted a perfect 33-yard pass to running back Kenny McIntosh earlier in the drive, exhibiting great touch down the right sideline.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Carson Beck started for the Red team, and on his first throw fired a beautiful deep ball to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Arian Smith for a 60-yard gain. Junior running back Daijun Edwards took a carry on the next play into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.
Beck had the strongest first half of the Georgia signal callers, completing 12 of 20 passes for 233 yards. He had another strong throw on a 37-yard pass down the right sideline to sophomore wide receiver Jackson Meeks, and followed that up with a 27-yard back shoulder throw to junior Dominick Blaylock. Edwards capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, giving the Black team a 17-10 lead.
The Black team’s offense struggled after the opening possession, but put together a strong drive towards the end of the first half, capped with another good throw from Bennett, this time a 32-yard touchdown to junior running back Kendall Milton.
On the final possession of the first half, Bennett fired a perfect strike down the middle of the field to senior wideout Kearis Jackson for 27 yards. However, Bennett lobbed an ill-advised pass into the end zone on the final play of the half and was intercepted by sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard.
Bennett’s first half performance was a mixed bag overall, as he completed eight of 20 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and the interception.
Defenses respond
Georgia’s defenses tightened up after the two opening drive touchdowns by the offenses.
The Red team defense forced back-to-back three and outs, including a drive that featured three consecutive pass breakups by Bullard, redshirt sophomore cornerback Kelee Ringo and redshirt sophomore linebacker Trezmen Marshall.
Ringo impressed for the red team, breaking up two passes and having tight coverage throughout the first half. Senior William Poole started opposite Ringo at right cornerback, and held up well for the most part. Bullard’s interception to end the half was the only turnover forced by either team.
Senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith had two sacks of Bennett, beating junior right tackle Warren McClendon.
Sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson manned the middle for the Red team, showing good athleticism and making multiple plays and forcing an incompletion on a pass intended for junior running back Kendall Milton.
Rings presented to 2021 team
After the first quarter, members of the 2021 national championship team were celebrated by the fans and presented with their championship rings.
Rings were shown and the team was celebrated as “We are the Champions'' by Queen flooded Sanford Stadium. The fans roared their approval for the players who helped end a 41-year national title drought for Georgia football.
Among the players present were defensive tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean, safety Lewis Cine, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who all played critical roles for the Bulldogs throughout the 2021 season.