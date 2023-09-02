Georgia leads 17-0 over UT Martin at halftime of its season opener. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Offense leaving more to be desired
The offense took a second to get going, but on their second drive, they got moving.
Brock Bowers made every defender miss on a 23-yard reception then punched it in himself with a 3-yard end-around run to the right side, which gave Georgia a 7-0 lead.
Bowers led all Bulldog receivers with five catches for 77 yards. He was the most productive pass catcher for the Bulldogs, who also had a negative-yard receiver in Mekhi Mews.
Quarterback Carson Beck found success in the short game but had his struggles outside of that. He missed Arian Smith deep down the field and threw the ball behind Lovett on a slant route. As Beck headed into halftime, he had completed 14 of 21 attempts for 140 passing yards. Beck also used his legs to produce points for the Bulldogs. A 4-yard scramble from Beck gave the home team a 14-0 lead. Beck had three rushes for 12 yards heading into halftime.
While many expected Georgia to explode offensively, only scoring 17 points in the half was a bit of an underwhelming showing from the defending national champions. The playcalling from Mike Bobo also left a bit to be desired. The offense felt too safe and stagnant. Time will tell if Bobo and Beck can start opening up the offense in the second half.
Defense looking dominant
The Bulldogs’ secondary was all over the field in the first half.
Tykee Smith and Malaki Starks led the team in tackles going into the half with six and seven, respectively. Smith also has a tackle for a loss. Fellow defensive back Javon Bullard was third on the team with four tackles himself.
Mykel Williams, who lined up on the interior and on the edge of the defensive line, had Georgia’s sole sack in the first half. He broke through alongside several other defensive players including edge rusher Darris Smith, and sacked UT Martin quarterback Kinkead Dent.
The unit itself kept UT Martin’s offense to only 14 yards passing and 77 yards rushing, with Dent putting up 32 of those yards on the ground.
The Bulldogs got pressure against the Skyhawks fairly consistently and the secondary looked strong in coverage. However, the defense didn’t show dominance in stopping the run, which remains a question heading into the second half.
Freshmen and newcomers getting in early and often
Georgia’s freshman class is seeing the field early in the season.
On the defensive side of the ball, defensive lineman Jordan Hall and linebacker CJ Allen both saw the field extensively in the first half. Offensively, running back Roderick Robinson received extended playing time for the Bulldogs.
Robinson was second in rushing yards for all running backs with 40 yards on the ground. He also rattled off a 23-yard rush of his own.
Redshirt freshman Earnest Greene also made his first start at left tackle. He and the rest of the offensive line allowed no sacks and no quarterback hits. Freshman Peyton Woodring served as the team’s field goal kicker, making both extra point attempts and Georgia’s only field goal in the half.
Other newcomers like Missouri transfer Lovett also saw extensive time on the field. Lovett himself had two catches for 21 yards, including a great contested catch. With him and fellow transfer Rara Thomas seeing the field early and often, it will be interesting to see how the two will produce for the Bulldogs going forward in this game and the season.