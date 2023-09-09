Georgia leads 31-0 over Ball State at halftime in its second game of the season. Here are some of the observations from The Red & Black.
Offense’s first half woes emerge once more
The Bulldogs started off with favorable field position due in part to Mekhi Mews 47-yard kick return to open the game. The offense was able to march down the field but could not convert the momentum into points. Peyton Woodring’s 28-yard missed field goal capped off an opening drive laden with missed opportunities.
Dominic Lovett had his name called multiple times early, having already eclipsed his UT Martin stat line by the second offensive drive of the game. Despite his contribution, the team was unable to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter. The last time Georgia was held scoreless in the first quarter was in the 42-10 win against Auburn last season.
Quarterback Carson Beck answered by connecting with Arian Smith down the field for a 37-yard pass to put the team in the red zone. He later hit Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for a 7-yard touchdown reception.
The best day on the ground came from an unlikely source as wide receiver Dillon Bell lined up in the back field for the second time and scampered for a 21-yard rushing touchdown.
Defensive front dominates
The front seven for the Bulldogs had a day in the backfield against the Cardinals. Defensive lineman Warren Brinson and linebacker Marvin Jones Jr had immediate penetration that led to a 9-yard loss. The Cardinals were held to -2 rushing yards in the first quarter.
Unable to get anything going in the run game, the Cardinals had to fall on freshman quarterback Kadin Semonza to get the job done through the air — though the defense didn’t make it easy. Semonza was pressured consistently with corner Daylen Everette even joining the fun with a few corner blitzes.
Against UT Martin, the Bulldogs only came away with one turnover. Kyron Jones pulled down an interception to seal the game, and the Bulldogs built on that momentum against Ball State. Sophomore safety Malaki Starks, junior outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss and senior STAR Tykee Smith all registered interceptions in the second quarter.
The Mekhi Mews show
The walk-on wide receiver from Grayson, Georgia, Mekhi Mews has been a bright spot for the Bulldogs stemming back to G-Day. Against UT Martin in Week 1, he had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Against Ball State, he got his day started with a 47-yard kick return to put the offense in a great position. He then followed that up with a 69-yard punt return touchdown. The last Bulldog to score on a punt return was Mecole Hardman against Middle Tennessee State in 2018. Mews finished the half with one catch for five yards.