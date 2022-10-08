The Georgia Bulldogs lead 14-0 at halftime against the Auburn Tigers. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Slow start for offense
The offense had a slow start in the first quarter as it punted the ball in its first two possessions but were able to drive in its first score of the game in the second quarter.
After the run game finished strong last weekend against Missouri, in the Bulldogs third possession, the run game forced the offense down the field. Branson Robinson started off the drive with a 9-yard run. Directly after, Daijun Edwards pushed the offense down the field even further, and into Tiger territory, as he was able to break multiple tackles with a 28-yard run.
However, that momentum was cut short as a personal foul call on Darnell Washington pushed the offense back 15 yards on a third-and-1.
AD Mitchell was put into the game in the second quarter, his first appearance after being out with an ankle injury since the game against Sanford.
After a lackluster performance in his past few games, sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey had a better first half against the Tigers, giving Georgia its first first down and amassing a 38-yard return to set Georgia up at Auburn’s 31-yard line.
Junior running back Kenny McIntosh scored the Bulldogs first touchdown on a 1-yard run with 11:42 left in the second quarter while Edwards led the offense with six rushes for 46 yards and one touchdown with the touchdown coming in the second quarter to push the Bulldogs lead to 14-0.
Stetson Bennett and the passing game have struggled throughout the first half. He has completed seven of 13 pass attempts for just 25 yards so far.
Bulldog defense bounces back
Last weekend against Missouri, Georgia lost junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, a key member on the Bulldog defense, after he suffered an MCL injury. But the team was still able to make use of its other weapons on defense.
The Georgia defense started out hot in the first quarter as it limited Auburn’s standout running back Tank Bigsby to just 12 yards on five carries and put constant pressure on freshman quarterback Robby Ashford, forcing him to get rid of the ball on multiple occasions.
With 25 seconds left in the first quarter, the Tigers attempted to fake a punt, but senior linebacker Nolan Smith stuffed it and the Bulldogs took over at the Tigers 36-yard line.
Georgia got its first takeaway of the game with 4:42 left in the second quarter after Robby Ashford fumbled and defensive lineman Zion Logue recovered for the Bulldogs. Ashford appeared to have a big opening, but dropped the ball without any contact from the defense.
A defensive battle
Both offenses had a sluggish start with the first five drives resulting in punts and a missed 47-yard field goal by Georgia’s kicker Jack Podlesney.
Georgia’s defense took over in the first half, not allowing Auburn to touch the red zone or score any points.
Georgia's offense somewhat found its footing in the second quarter as the team put up two scores, but Auburn continued to struggle and will look for a turnaround in the second half.