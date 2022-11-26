The Georgia Bulldogs lead 10-7 at halftime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Off day for offense
Quarterback Stetson Bennett didn’t quite look like himself in the first half against Georgia Tech. He finished the half completing 5 out of 10 of his passes for a season-low 28 yards and one touchdown.
The Bulldogs finally put points on the board with 18 seconds left in the first quarter in which the offense settled for a field goal to cut the Yellow Jacket’s lead 7-3.
He did show quickness on the ground, racking up 19 rushing yards while running back Kenny McIntosh led on the ground with 59 rushing yards. With 11:23 left in the second quarter, McIntosh picked up a huge 45-yard run to the Yellow Jackets 35-yard line.
Daijun Edwards combined for a total of 30 rushing yards in the next few plays before Bennett’s 5-yard pass to wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint gave Georgia its first touchdown and lead of the game, 10-7.
Defensive struggles
Like the offense, the defense also had some struggles throughout the first half. They allowed the Yellow Jackets to score a touchdown in their first drive of the game, marking the first time that has happened against the Bulldogs in the 2022 regular season.
They also struggled to put pressure on Georgia Tech’s quarterback Zach Gibson and had a lot of missed tackles that allowed the Yellow Jackets to gain some yardage.
Kelee Ringo led the defense with four tackles while Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Javon Bullard both had three tackles and one TFL. Bullard gave up a 34-yard catch in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets' longest play of the first half. Ringo had a pass interference penalty in the second quarter that converted a third-and-12.
The secondary’s woes continued toward the end of the half, with Gibson connecting with EJ Jenkins for a 41-yard pass, outrunning Malaki Starks in the process.
Upset watch
The Yellow Jackets, who defeated the No. 13 UNC Tar Heels last weekend, are keeping up a fight against the Bulldogs in Athens.
The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 against ranked opponents this season, taking down Pitt and UNC.
Tech entered the game as 36.5-point underdogs, though the Yellow Jackets are entering the half with just three points separating them from the top-ranked team in the nation. The Bulldogs will look to turn over the momentum in the second half.