The Georgia Bulldogs lead 26-13 at halftime of their second home game against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Bowers keeps rolling
Tight end Brock Bowers didn’t wait long to continue his momentum from last week, breaking off a 75-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the game. Bowers had three touchdowns and 121 receiving yards against South Carolina and is making the most of AD Mitchell’s absence from the lineup.
Bowers also had a rushing attempt during the week three outing, so this marks the second consecutive week that the Bulldogs have involved the tight end as a ballcarrier in the ground game. Bowers’ carry only went for five yards against the Gamecocks’ defense, though he managed to make a bigger impact in his second rushing attempt of the year.
Bowers has displayed his athleticism in recent weeks, recording a pair of 70-yard touchdowns over the past two games. He punched in a 78-yard touchdown catch in Columbia, then broke loose for a 75-yarder against Kent State. Bowers ended the half with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
A defensive awakening
The Georgia defense tallied only a single sack over the first three games of the season, the lowest mark of any SEC team entering the fourth week of play.
The Bulldogs were getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but hadn’t quite been able to convert that pressure into tackles for loss. That changed against Kent State, and in short order. Jamon Dumas-Johnson had a pair of sacks on the opening drive of the game, his first since the team played Georgia Tech in 2021.
Dumas-Johnson wasn’t the only defender making an impact against the Golden Flashes; Nolan Smith also had a sack in the first quarter. Smith is in his senior year with the Bulldogs, and is expected to receive significant playing time for this Georgia defense.
The Golden Flashes only converted four first downs, capping off an action-filled half from the Bulldogs’ defense.
Turnover-prone start
Georgia went into the matchup against Kent State as one of the best teams in the league when it came to securing the football. The Bulldogs hadn’t lost a fumble and the quarterbacks hadn’t thrown an interception, and that level of efficiency was one reason for the team’s undefeated status.
The team wasn’t able to keep up that pace against Kent State. Stetson Bennett threw an interception in the first quarter - his first of the season - and the Golden Flashes recovered a pair of fumbles courtesy of Ladd McConkey. Those were the first fumbles of McConkey’s career, and they were costly for the Bulldogs.
Kent State scored most of its points on the possessions after a successful fumble recovery. Before the first half was over, Kent State had already recorded the most points scored on Georgia’s defense this year. Georgia’s turnover issues were one major reason why.