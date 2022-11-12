The Georgia Bulldogs lead 17-12 at halftime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense starts fast
It’s cold and windy in Starkville this evening, but Stetson Bennett and the offense got off to a hot start. Bennett finished the half completing 18 out of 25 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown, and one interception with a rushing touchdown.
In the Bulldogs first drive of the game, tight end Darnell Washington caught the longest pass of the half for 30 yards to set Georgia up on Mississippi State’s 25 yard line.
A few plays later, Bennett’s two yard pass to tight end Brock Bowers earned Georgia’s its first touchdown of the game. Bowers led the offense with five receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown.
Georgia had one turnover in the first half with 2:52 left in the first quarter after Bennett’s pass to the right, which was intended for wide receiver Ladd McConkey, was intercepted by safety Collin Duncan. Bennett was hit as he threw on the play. Mississippi State was not able to capitalize on the turnover.
Georgia sealed its first half lead, 17-3, with 2:29 left in the second quarter after a four-yard touchdown run by Bennett that included a nifty juke move. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson had two receptions for 38 yards on the drive, including a leaping 28-yard grab.
Defense does its job
Georgia’s defense held Mississippi State’s offense to quick three-and-outs throughout the entire first half. Quarterback Will Rogers had 112 passing yards in the first half. The offense was also 1-of-7 on third downs.
With 6:12 left in the second quarter, a pass interference call on defensive back Kamari Lassiter set the Mississippi State offense on Georgia’s five-yard line, but the home team settled for a field goal, shortening Georgia’s lead 10-3.
Mississippi State drove in another field goal with less than a minute left in the second quarter, capping off what was thought to be the final score of the second half, 17-6.
Georgia’s lead was shortened to five points after Zavion Thomas scored a 63-yard touchdown on a return of Brett Thorson’s punt, capping off the first half score 17-12.
Both linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and defensive back Malaki Starks led the defense with five tackles each while defensive lineman Jalen Carter and defensive back Christopher Smith each had four tackles.
Cowbells not an issue
The current generation of Georgia players haven’t experienced the loud environment in Davis Wade Stadium. The last time Georgia played in Starkville was back in 2010.
For one of the smallest stadiums in the SEC, the combination of screaming fans and cowbell jingles was deafening.
The Bulldogs were able to overcome the noise and will look to continue blocking out the cowbells in the second half.