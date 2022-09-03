Georgia leads Oregon 28-3 at halftime of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense near-perfect to open the game
Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the Bulldog offense were consistently able to confound the Oregon defense throughout the half. Georgia scored touchdowns on all four of its drives in the half.
The offense came out firing with a 12-play, 85-yard drive, capped by a 9-yard touchdown scamper by wideout Ladd McConkey. The Bulldogs' use of motion and several different personnel groupings kept Oregon’s defense on its toes.
Georgia was just as impressive on its second offensive possession, as Bennett completed chunk plays to tight ends Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers as well as McConkey. Bennett finished off the 7-play, 92-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run off a strong play-action fake.
A first-and-25 situation on Georgia’s third drive still wasn’t enough to stop the surging offense. On second-and-16, sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell made a contested catch along the left sideline for a 27-yard gain, and a roughing the passer call tacked on 15 more yards to the play. Running back Kenny McIntosh scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to extend Georgia’s lead to 21-0
The Bulldogs finished off the first half with an 8-play, 75-yard march. Bennett completed his first touchdown pass of the season, evading the pass rush and finding a wide-open McConkey for a 4-yard score.
Bennett was exceptional in the first half, completing 18 of 21 pass attempts for 254 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. McIntosh leads the team in receiving with six catches for 80 yards. The offense as a whole has 313 yards.
New and familiar faces make an impact on defense
Georgia’s defense was something of a question mark entering the day, but the new-look group answered the bell early.
Freshman safety Malaki Starks made the play of the first half, intercepting a deep pass attempt by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix late in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Oregon had its best drive of the half going as it advanced the ball to the Georgia 29-yard line. Senior safety Christopher Smith jumped an in-breaking route and intercepted Nix, killing the Ducks’ momentum.
Oregon’s offense made its first foray into the Georgia red zone late in the half following an unnecessary roughness penalty against defensive back Kamari Lassiter. The Bulldogs stood tall from the 12-yard line, forcing Oregon into a fourth-and-16 and a 35-yard field goal to make the score 21-3.
Oregon put up 183 yards of offense in the first half, struggling to consistently move the ball. One area of concern for Georgia is third down. The Ducks have converted five of seven third down opportunities, and the Bulldogs will hope to make more stops in those situations heading into the second half.
Variety of weapons contribute for Bulldogs
Georgia’s ability to spread the ball around to a variety of weapons had a big impact on the first half. McConkey, Bowers, Washington, Mitchell and McIntosh each had receptions of 25 yards or more.
The Bulldogs were able to run plays out of a wide variety of formations due to the versatility of its talented skill players.
Look for more Georgia offensive players to get involved in the second half as the Bulldogs nurse their comfortable lead.