Georgia leads Samford 30-0 at halftime of its 2022 home opener at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia defense starts off strong
Coming off an impressive showing in Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon, the defense picked up right where it left off in its home opener against Samford.
The Bulldogs forced a quick three and out on its first series and then followed with a forced fumble on its second series..
Safety Dan Jackson delivered the hit on Samford quarterback Micheal Hiers and redshirt freshman Xavian Sorey Jr. recovered the ball, setting up the offense in Samford territory.
Georgia’s defense forced four three and outs on Samford’s first five possessions going along with the fumble recovery.
After struggling to pressure Bo Nix last week, Jalen Carter and the Georgia front seven have consistently flustered Hiers.
Samford was held to a total of 59 yards on offense and only picked up one first down. Georgia didn’t allow a single conversion on third down in seven Samford attempts.
Offense rolls but AD Mitchell injured
On the first play of the day for the offense, sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell came up limping after hauling in a catch for four yards.
Mitchell immediately headed to the medical tent on the sideline and then later headed back to the locker room with what was ruled a left ankle injury.
Despite the injury to Mitchell, Georgia’s offense remained effective, scoring 30 first half points. However, unlike last week where the offense recorded seven straight touchdown drives, Georgia had to settle for field goals on its first two possessions.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett ran in the first touchdown for Georgia and then found freshman Dillon Bell for the second touchdown of the game.
Bennett’s performance was strong for the second straight week. He completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 252 yards. After 10 different Bulldogs caught at least one pass in the Oregon game, 11 caught a pass in the first half against Samford. The variety of different targets in the passing game continues to stand out for Georgia’s offense.
Running backs utilized often
The trio of Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards were utilized often in the first half totaling 16 carries and seven catches as a group.
The trio delivered another strong performance after combining for 17 carries for 92 yards and 12 catches for 169 yards in the opener against Oregon.
Milton led the way on the ground with seven carries for 43 yards while McIntosh paced the group receiving wise with five catches for 61 yards.
McIntosh also added a rushing touchdown on Georgia’s second to last drive before halftime extending the lead to 30-0.