The Georgia Bulldogs lead 24-0 at halftime of their SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense holds up without Mitchell
Due to an ankle injury sustained in last weekend’s game versus Samford, sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell did not travel with the team to Columbia.
But that was no issue for quarterback Stetson Bennett as he made use of his weapons by completing passes to seven different receivers in the first half of the game.
Bennett completed 13 out of 20 pass attempts for 166 yards and one touchdown in the first half.
Georgia scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions in the first half. Tight end Brock Bowers drove in the first touchdown of the game for Georgia on a 5-yard run while running back Kendall Milton rushed for two yards into the endzone in the teams last possession in the first quarter to widen the lead 14-0. The third touchdown came on a 6-yard pass to Bowers, who showed impressive body control to get a foot down in bounds.
Bennett threw up after the touchdown pass before heading to the sideline. Though he remained in the game after that, he was seen receiving oxygen on the bench. His health bears watching in the second half.
Sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey led the offense with 52 receiving yards and averaged 13 yards per catch. Bennett’s 28-yard pass to McConkey in the first quarter, which swiftly advanced the offense down the field, was the team’s longest reception.
Defensive front dominates
Georgia’s defense held South Carolina’s quarterback Spencer Rattler to just 93 yards in the first half as he went 10-for-18 on his passes. 46 of Rattler’s passing yards came on one completion deep down the left sideline to Jaheim Bell
Punter Kai Kroeger completed one of the longest passes of the half, a 20-yarder to Traevon Kenion on a fake punt late in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ defensive front consistently put pressure on Rattler, with freshman Mykel Williams in particular forcing rushed throws on multiple occasions.
Sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson led Georgia’s defense with 4 total tackles. Jalen Carter, whose status appeared uncertain during warmups, made two stops as well.
Though Georgia doesn’t have a sack in the game, the defense has made Rattler uncomfortable on many of his pass attempts and made him speed up his progressions.
Starks continues to make an impact
South Carolina’s second drive of the game was interrupted by freshman safety Malaki Starks as he intercepted the ball for the second time in three games and handed South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler his fourth interception of the season.
The freshman started to receive wide recognition after his interception in the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks in Georgia’s season opener.