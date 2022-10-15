Georgia leads Vanderbilt 28-0 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
McIntosh makes an impact
Kenny McIntosh scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter against Vanderbilt, finding the endzone as both a receiver and a rusher. After totaling only 13 receiving yards versus Auburn, the senior running back surpassed that in the first half alone, finishing the frame with two receptions for 20 yards.
McIntosh shared his time in the backfield with Daijun Edwards, who racked up 26 rushing yards and a touchdown during the half. Kendall Milton is typically the Bulldogs' most-used rusher, though he was sidelined today with a groin injury. Despite his absence, the Georgia rushing attack controlled the tempo for much of the half.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett also had three scrambles in the first half for 21 yards. Bennett flashed his accuracy throughout the first 30 minutes, completing 18 of his 20 pass attempts, including a 28-yard strike to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.
Defense flawed, despite shutout
Georgia didn’t allow Vanderbilt to score a single point in the first half, even with the Commodores driving deep into Georgia territory.
The defense took advantage of its opponent’s mistakes, recovering a Jayden McGowan fumble and shutting down any momentum that the Commodores were trying to create. That turnover resulted in a Georgia touchdown, and put the Bulldogs up by 28.
The defensive line had an especially good opening stretch. The Commodores were limited to 10 rushes for 13 yards, unable to get anything going further than the line of scrimmage.
The half wasn’t perfect for the Bulldog defense, though. Vanderbilt failed to connect on a pair of deep passes, despite the receivers being uncovered on the play. If those plays had converted for the Commodores, then Georgia’s clean sheet would likely have been undone.
Injuries stacking up for Bulldogs
Health issues have troubled the Bulldogs in recent weeks, with multiple Bulldogs dealing with some type of ailment and many of them missing time as a result.
That remained true against Vanderbilt, as Milton, Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell and Smael Mondon are all sitting out due to injuries. It didn’t impact the Bulldogs much in the first half - the defensive line was stout, the running backs were productive and the receiving core displayed its depth - but the team’s health will be something to monitor as Georgia faces some of the tougher opponents on its schedule.