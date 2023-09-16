Georgia is trailing South Carolina 14-3 at halftime in its third game of the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Improvement in the backfield
Initially having a start hindered by injuries, Georgia’s running back room finally got to utilize Daijun Edwards. The senior made his 2023 debut with an immediate two carries in the first quarter. Edwards had been dealing with an MCL injury since preseason, but took the field with a knee brace against the Gamecocks.
Edwards’s addition was immediately beneficial for the Bulldogs. In Georgia’s first drive of the game, Edwards rushed for a total of 13 yards in three carries. In the second quarter, Edwards was impactful yet again, rushing up the middle for a gain of 21 yards, which he followed up with another double-digit gain after an incomplete pass to Brock Bowers. By the end of the first half, Edwards rushed for a total of 49 yards.
Additionally, senior Kendall Milton had six carries for a total of ten yards. While it’s still early, Georgia’s run game helped to account for a lackluster passing attack.
Defense starting to make the necessary adjustments
In South Carolina’s first drive of the game quarterback Spencer Rattler had plenty of time in the pocket. When Antwante Wells Jr. caught the scoring pass from Rattler, Georgia’s secondary was nowhere to be found.
But for the Gamecocks’ second drive, that was not the case. As South Carolina opened the second quarter, Spencer Rattler was sacked for a loss of three yards by Nazir Stackhouse and a rush attempt and pass to South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette resulted in a loss.
Georgia began to step up in all areas defensively, pressuring Rattler more as expected in the second quarter. Daylen Everette and Tykee Smith emerged as the leaders for the secondary, with Everette recording a team-high three tackles and Smith having two.
With a few good defensive moments in the first half, Georgia still allowed two touchdowns while having a slow offensive start. The late touchdown scored in the final minute of the game pushed the Bulldog offense into a larger hole to dig out of in the second half.
Problems for the offensive line
After South Carolina’s offensive line gave up nine sacks in its opener against North Carolina, Georgia’s offensive line wasn’t expected to be the team to have adjustments to make.
In Georgia’s lone offensive drive in the first quarter, quarterback Carson Beck was sacked for a loss of six yards by South Carolina’s T.J. Sanders. Just a play after, Beck was nearly sacked again before the Gamecocks were flagged for holding.
Once the offensive line had seemingly regained composure, starting right tackle Amarius Mims had to be helped off the field and headed towards the locker room after injuring his left ankle. With Mims out, redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III moved over to the right side.