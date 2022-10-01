Georgia football trails Missouri 16-6 at halftime of its second SEC matchup. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Slow start for the Bulldogs
The offense struggled to move the ball in the first half, failing to register a first down through its first three possessions in the game. The running game wasn’t particularly effective, totaling only 28 yards on the ground. The majority of the team’s yards came from a 35-yard Kendall Milton run which ended in a fumble.
The passing game wasn’t much better. Stetson Bennett only completed one pass in the first quarter, fumbling the ball later in the period and looking much less confident than he has all season. Ladd McConkey had a repeat performance of the Kent State game. He dropped his first target, a catch which would have resulted in Georgia’s initial first down. Brock Bowers, who has been Georgia’s best receiver through four games, didn’t touch the ball until the second quarter.
That would all be bad enough for Georgia, ignoring the fact that the team was held scoreless for the entire first quarter. That’s the first time this season that the offense hasn’t scored in the opening frame, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Bulldogs.
Cooking the Bulldogs
Georgia entered the game allowing 170 passing yards per game to its opponents, good for the 21st best mark in the NCAA. Brady Cook nearly outdid that in the first half, throwing for 129 yards against the defense.
To be fair, a significant portion of that yardage came from 36 and 37-yard passes to Dominic Lovett, both of which moved the Tigers into the redzone. That doesn’t excuse the defense - giving up multiple 30-yard gains is never a good thing - but it does mean that the Tigers weren’t moving the ball as consistently as the numbers suggest.
The Bulldogs were gashed in the run game, as well. Cody Schraeder broke out for a 63-yard rush in the second quarter, the longest of his career. Georgia allowed three separate explosive plays in the first half, and each of them resulted in a score for Missouri. That’s something that troubled the team against Kent State, when the team allowed a 56-yard touchdown reception.
The streak is over
When the team flew into Missouri, Georgia hadn’t spent a second trailing in the 2022 college football season. Harrison Mevis made a field goal with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter of tonight’s game, and that streak - 65 minutes of football and counting - was over.
It got worse from there for Georgia. Missouri scored again, and then Georgia failed to move the ball, and then the Tigers scored again, and soon, the Bulldogs were in a 13-0 hole.
Missouri wasn’t perfect during the game, failing to score on multiple drives throughout the first half, but Georgia’s mistakes gave the opponent a massive opportunity. Dropped passes, poor decisions, fumbles and more; if you can name an issue, the Bulldogs were guilty of it in the first half, and as a result, they find themselves with the toughest challenge they’ve faced all year.