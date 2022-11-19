No. 1 Georgia leads Kentucky 9-0 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense run-heavy to start
Georgia’s opening possession of the game was a run-heavy 13-play, 58-yard march that ended with a short field goal by kicker Jack Podlesny to make the score 3-0. Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh combined for 39 yards rushing on the drive.
McIntosh was Georgia’s best offensive player in the opening half, carrying six times for 57 yards and catching two passes for 19 yards.
The Bulldogs moved the ball well on their second possession as well, but once again stalled in the red zone, settling for another short Podlesny field goal.
Georgia’s third drive of the game ended with another Podlesny kick, as the offense ran out of time at the end of the first half and had to settle for three more points.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett attempted only 15 passes in the first half, completing 10 of them for 74 yards.
Red zone offense was a concern for Georgia early in the season, and right now Kentucky has kept itself in this game as a result of the Bulldogs’ struggles in that area of the field.
Defense bends, doesn’t break
Kentucky was able to sustain its first two possessions of the game, even after a fair catch muff set the Wildcats up at their own 4-yard line to start the game.
Georgia mostly bottled up Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez, who finished the half with 14 carries for just 30 yards.
Quarterback Will Levis looked sharp for much of the first half, showing good poise and arm strength. He completed six of eight pass attempts for 63 yards and an interception, also picking up a third down with his legs.
Kelee Ringo came up with an interception of Levis to end Kentucky’s second drive, which had made it all the way to the Georgia red zone, thanks in part to a personal foul call against the Bulldogs on a third-and-12. The critical mistake marred an otherwise strong half from Levis.
Georgia wasn’t dominant defensively in the first half, but the unit was ultimately still able to shut the Kentucky offense out.
First half flies by
Both teams ran the ball a lot in the first half, with the cold weather and windy conditions likely contributing to conservative play-calling.
Both teams only had three possessions in the opening 30 minutes of game time.
Kentucky’s second possession took up 10:20 of game time on its own, as the Wildcats went 57 yards in 12 plays before the Ringo interception.
The longest play of the half was Levis’ first completion of the game, a 31-yard strike to wideout Barion Brown. Georgia’s longest play was a 26-yard McIntosh run on its final drive of the half.