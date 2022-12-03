No. 1 Georgia leads No. 14 LSU 35-10 at halftime of the 2022 SEC championship game. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Bennett’s big day
Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers flashed their chemistry in the first quarter, connecting for 50 yards and a touchdown on Georgia’s second drive of the game. Bennett continued his hot start, hitting Ladd McConkey for a 22-yard touchdown at the start of the second quarter to increase Georgia’s lead.
Bennett kept the offense humming with his third touchdown pass, throwing a 14-yard strike to Darnell Washington to give Georgia a 28-7 lead. Georgia’s signal-caller completed 19 of his 24 passes in the first 30 minutes, finishing with 214 yards. Bennett threw four touchdowns to four different receivers, proving that despite recent weeks, he can lead a potent attack through the air.
Georgia’s rushing attack gained steam in the second quarter. Kendall Milton ended the half as the team’s leading rusher, racking up 33 yards on three carries.
Tigers stall in second quarter
Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 10 of his 13 passes in the first quarter, throwing for 143 yards and a touchdown. Kayshon Boutte was responsible for a significant portion of that production; his second catch of the game was a 55-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 toward the end of the first period.
The Bulldog defense recovered quickly. Smael Mondon Jr. recorded his first career interception by snatching a deflected pass out of the air. Georgia’s offense took advantage of the turnover, putting LSU in a 21-7 hole early in the second quarter.
Chaz Chambliss tallied one of Georgia’s three sacks in the half. Chambliss is one of several linebackers playing in the absence of Nolan Smith, and his sack forced LSU to settle for a field goal on its second drive of the game. Jalen Carter and Tramel Walthour accounted for the other two, as Georgia limited LSU to 53 total yards in the second quarter.
Special teams playing a role
Georgia’s special teams unit struck first in the SEC championship, as Nazir Stackhouse blocked LSU’s opening field goal attempt of the half. Christopher Smith capitalized on the play, returning the ball for a 95-yard touchdown to give Georgia a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The score shifted the momentum in favor of the Bulldogs, who had just allowed LSU to drive deep into Georgia territory, and seized control of the game with the block.
Georgia’s lone field goal attempt didn’t end much better; Jack Podlesny recorded his third miss of the season, ending what had been a promising 58-yard drive by the Bulldogs.