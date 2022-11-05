No. 3 Georgia leads No. 1 Tennessee 24-6 at halftime. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Offense starts strong
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was excellent in the first half, completing 15 of his 21 pass attempts for 226 yards and 2 touchdown passes through the air, adding a 13-yard score on the ground.
After an opening drive fumble by Daijun Edwards, the Georgia offense rebounded with a five play, 80 yard touchdown drive. Bennett’s rushing touchdown capped the possession to give the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead.
The next touchdown came on a 37-yard touchdown to Ladd McConkey on a beautiful double move that extended the lead to 14-3. Georgia had a short field following a Tennessee punt from its own end zone.
The Bulldogs’ ensuing possession was another strong drive, as they went 64 yards in 6 plays. Bennett found wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the back of the end zone for a toe-tapping 4-yard touchdown to make it 21-3 Georgia.
The Bulldogs closed out the half with another strong drive but ran out of time, settling for a short field goal attempt to stretch their lead to 24-6
Defense up for the challenge
Georgia’s defense has risen to the biggest challenge it has faced all season, limiting the Tennessee offense.
The Volunteers have averaged over 49 points per game coming into today’s game. At the end of the opening quarter, the Volunteers had just 3 points and 64 total yards.
Georgia was able to get pressure up the middle, making quarterback Hendon Hooker uncomfortable throughout the half.
The Sanford Stadium crowd also made a big impact in the first half, as Tennessee committed five false start penalties. The offense in general was unable to play in its usual rhythm throughout the half.
Tennessee briefly looked to be finding its footing on offense in the second quarter, but Hooker fired a deep shot down the right sideline that was intercepted in the end zone by cornerback Kelee Ringo.
At the end of the first half, the Volunteers have just 6 points and 139 yards of offense. Georgia’s defense will hope to maintain its high level of play in the second half.
Controversial call
The most controversial moment of the first half came in the first quarter, as Jalen Carter forced an end zone fumble. A Tennessee lineman recovered and appeared to be down with the ball still in the end zone.
The officials ruled that the Volunteers got the ball out of the end zone to the 1-yard line, and after review, that ruling stood.
The call took a potential safety off the board, and in a game of this magnitude, that could factor in if the outcome is close.