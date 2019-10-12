No. 3 Georgia trails South Carolina 17-10 after a late pick six in the second quarter. Here are some takeaways from The Red & Black:
Georgia offense slowed down
The Bulldog offense, held to just one field goal in the first quarter, struggled to produce early in the game. Jake Fromm was constrained to 49 passing yards in the first quarter.
The Bulldog offense woke up early in the second quarter after an 11-yard reception by freshman Dominick Blaylock to set up the offense deep in the red zone. D’Andre Swift punched the ball in one yard for Georgia’s first touchdown. Swift was the leading carrier in the first half, rushing for 75 yards.
Georgia trailed at the end of the second quarter after Fromm threw his first interception of the season. South Carolina’s Israel Mukuamu jumped in front a pass intended for George Pickens and returned it for a touchdown.
Special team unit shows up in the first quarter
Georgia’s special teams unit shined in the first quarter with a career long 66-yard punt from sophomore Jake Camarda. The ball was downed at the South Carolina seven yard line, but Georgia’s defense was unable to hold the Gamecock offense out of the endzone following this. Camarda’s previous career-long punt came earlier in the season with a 65-yard kick against Vanderbilt.
Rodrigo Blankenship nailed a 50-yard field goal for Georgia’s first score of the game. Blankenship missed a 53-yard field goal in the final seconds of the second quarter after the Bulldogs tried to respond to Mukuamu's touchdown.
Bulldog defense makes crucial stops
Georgia’s defense produced several big turnovers on downs in the second quarter. Early on in the quarter, the Gamecocks were marching their way into Georgia territory. South Carolina’s offense lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Georgia 40-yard line but a false start penalty forced the Gamecocks to punt.
Monty Rice and Tae Crowder led the Bulldog defense in tackles with five each. Rice is the team leader in tackles so far this season.
Solomon Kindley returns
Solomon Kindley returned to the offensive line at left guard towards the middle of the first quarter. Kindley injured his ankle and left early in the Notre Dame game after starting in Georgia’s first four match-ups. Kindley practiced full speed the entire week prior to South Carolina.
