To open up both team’s 2021 season, Georgia leads Clemson 7-0 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Both defenses shine
The first points of the game came with just under three minutes remaining in the first half, but it wasn’t the offense starting the scoring. Christopher Smith intercepted D.J. Uiagalelei, and returned it for a touchdown to give Georgia a 7-0 lead. It was Smith’s first career interception.
Clemson looked to be driving to end the first half, but the Bulldogs’ defense kept the Tigers off the board to head into halftime preserving the shutout.
Before the interception, the best scoring opportunity came with a 36-yard field goal, which Jack Podlesny missed to keep the game scoreless.
Uiagalelei wasn’t able to find much space to run out of the pocket, with Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean earning sacks. The Tigers couldn’t break through the Georgia offensive line and kept Daniels clean in the pocket with no sacks allowed.
Despite the Tigers not earning any sacks, they kept him from throwing the ball deep with Daniels averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. Daniels did complete the majority of his passes, going 13-16 in the first half.
Punts push the offense back
The defenses were able to hold the offenses off the board in large part due to the field position both teams had to start drives.
Georgia couldn’t put any points on the board in its first two drives of the season, forcing senior punter Jake Camarda to come out to pin the Clemson offense back. Camarda did just that, forcing the Tigers to start their first drive on their own 10-yard line and on their own 2-yard line on the second drive.
The Bulldogs’ defense kept Clemson in its own territory, forcing the Tigers to punt after three plays on both drives.
Because the Tigers were forced to punt in their own territory, it gave Georgia the advantage on starting field position. The Bulldogs started their second drive of the game in Clemson territory, taking over on the Tigers’ 49-yard line.
Clemson entered Georgia territory for the first time early in the second quarter, but was forced to punt after a couple of errant snaps kept Uiagalelei and the offense off the board. Clemson’s punter, Will Spiers, replicated Camarda’s punting performance, pinning Georgia back on its own nine-yard line.
Freshmen impress in the passing game
Georgia came into its game against Clemson missing multiple options to catch the ball due to injuries including Darnell Washington and George Pickens. Because the Bulldogs were without these players, new faces had to step up for Daniels.
Freshman tight end Brock Bowers and redshirt freshman wide receiver Ladd McConkey provided options for Daniels, with Bowers catching four passes for 26 yards and McConkey catching two passes for 11 yards.
There are still questions about when Georgia will be with many of its starting options at receivers, but Bowers and McConkey started their Georgia careers on the right foot against Clemson.