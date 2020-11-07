No. 5 Georgia trails No. 8 Florida 38-21 at halftime in Jacksonville, Florida. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Georgia strikes first
On the first play of the game, Georgia running back Zamir White took the ball 75 yards for a touchdown. That run was the Bulldogs’ longest run of the year, beating freshman receiver Jermaine Burton’s 43-yard carry against Tennessee.
Florida’s calling card is its offense, with quarterback Kyle Trask throwing for an SEC record 18 touchdowns through the first four games of the season.
White’s previous career long rush was 29 yards before he broke free for his 75-yard touchdown carry. White was a non-factor the rest of the half, only amassing two carries for one yard outside of his breakaway scamper.
Florida passing game in rhythm
The Gators started slow on offense, quickly falling into a 14-point hole. Georgia forced a three-and-out on Florida’s first offensive drive, and looked to be in peak form.
That success on defense did not hold up for Georgia, as Florida outscored the Bulldogs 21-7 over the next four scoring drives. Gator quarterback Kyle Trask finished the half 20 of 26 for 341 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
Georgia had problems containing the Gator receivers in the first half. Trask converted multiple throws over the top of Georgia’s defense, with four over 30 yards and one for 50.
Of Florida’s four passing touchdowns, two came on passes of over 24 yards and two more coming from 14 yards out.
Shootout in Jacksonville
The fast start to this game continued throughout the first half. Georgia came out fast with its 14-0 lead, but it was the Gators who kept the points coming for the rest of the half.
Florida scored 24 points in the second quarter, after already matching Georgia’s 14 in the first. Both teams had an impressive yards per play mark, with Florida averaging 8.9 and Georgia with 6.6.
Georgia’s season high point total in a game is 44, so it has shown the ability to score in bunches. The Bulldog offense, however, has had trouble moving the ball in this game. Despite surrendering 21 points, Florida’s defense held Georgia to only 166 total yards. Florida has more than doubled that output with 411.
Florida drove down the field and scored another touchdown to close out the half, on a 14-yard reception. A 23-yard punt from Georgia’s Jake Camarda set up the half-ending score.
