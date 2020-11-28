No. 9 Georgia leads South Carolina 28-10 at halftime at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Rushing attack back on track
After gaining a total of eight rushing yards last week, Georgia was significantly more effective in the first half against South Carolina. The Bulldogs totaled 208 yards on 23 carries, good for 9 yards per carry. Georgia had 151 rushing yards in the first quarter alone.
James Cook was the catalyst for the Georgia rushing attack. He is averaging 19.6 yards per carry, and nearly topped 100 yards himself in the first half with 98.
The run game was highlighted by some explosive rushes from Cook, Kenny McIntosh and Zamir White. Cook had Georgia’s first, and longest, explosive run in the first half. He broke free for a 44-yard gain, setting up his five-yard touchdown rush to end the drive.
McIntosh’s 32-yard burst set up White’s 22-yard touchdown run, pushing the score to 21-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.
Georgia came into the game averaging 149.9 yards per game on the ground this season. It has already surpassed that total by 58 yards in the first half.
Three drives, three touchdowns
Georgia’s first three drives all ended with the same result: touchdown. The Bulldogs led 21-0 at then end of the first quarter, but ceded the shutout three seconds into the second quarter to a South Carolina touchdown.
Tre’ McKitty scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game by way of a 6-yard pass from quarterback JT Daniels. McKitty set up the score with a 40-yard reception of his own, as well as a four-yard rush from White.
Cook scored the Bulldogs’ second touchdown on his five-yard rush, and White’s 22-yard scamper secured the 21-0 lead.
Georgia’s bid at a fourth straight trip to the end zone fell short when Daniels was sacked on a third down pass attempt. The Bulldogs punted on that possession, but found themselves right back in the end zone on their fifth offensive drive.
Georgia defense shows vulnerability
In its two losses to Alabama and Florida this season, the Georgia defense’s vulnerability was a big factor. South Carolina’s offense is nowhere near as prolific as the Crimson Tide’s or the Gators’, but Georgia’s defense has shown lapses in the first half.
On its only touchdown drive, South Carolina converted its longest pass play of the day. Quarterback Luke Doty completed a 35-yard pass to Nick Muse, setting up a touchdown run five plays later from running back Kevin Harris.
The Gamecocks are limited in their down field threats as they are playing without top wide receiver Shi Smith, who did not clear concussion protocol.
Harris exploited the Bulldog defense again on a fourth-and-one conversion. The Georgia defenders wrapped Harris up behind the line of scrimmage, but did not complete the tackle process and he converted on the second effort.
South Carolina drove 40 yards near the end of the half, but was unable to put points on the board because of a missed 53-yard field goal attempt.