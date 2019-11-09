No. 6 Georgia leads Missouri 16-0 at halftime at Sanford Stadium. Here are some takeaways from The Red & Black:
Freshman came to play
George Pickens picked up Georgia’s first touchdown early in the first quarter. On third-and-11, Jake Fromm looked to the freshman receiver for a 25-yard pass down the middle. Pickens plowed his way through two defenders into the end zone for his third touchdown of the season.
Pickens had 29 total receiving yards in the first half and was Fromm’s number two target.
Defense makes stops and havoc ensues
Georgia’s defense forced Missouri to four three-and-outs in the first half. The Bulldogs took advantage of Missouri’s starting quarterback being named inactive due to a hamstring injury. Backup quarterback Taylor Powell was held to just 61 passing yards.
The defense’s most electric play was brought in the second quarter when Richard LeCounte was granted the golden savage spikes after an interception returned 71 yards. LeCounte’s second interception of the season kept Missouri from scoring after marching to the Georgia 24-yard line.
Three is the magic number
Fromm continued to connect with receivers on third down completing five of 11 third down conversions in the first half. His longest was a 32-yard pass to Lawrence Cager to set up the Bulldogs deep in Missouri territory for their first touchdown.
Injury update
Justin Shaffer watched his team warm-up in sweatpants and a jacket before the game with a large brace around his neck. To add to the injuries on Georgia’s offensive line, Trey Hill left the game late in the first quarter. Hill was helped to the sideline with a left ankle injury and is said to be out for now. Cager — Georgia’s leading receiver of the half — was shaken with 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter. He escorted off the field to the bench.
Loud between the hedges
In the night game, the Georgia faithful brought nothing short of an electric atmosphere. Dominick Blaylock received the first uproar after an 18-yard punt return to begin Georgia’s first drive. Fans were not only cheering for the Bulldogs, but also LSU’s victory over Alabama when the result was shown on the scoreboard.
