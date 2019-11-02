JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No. 8 Georgia leads No. 6 Florida 13-3 at halftime at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Here are some takeaways from The Red & Black:
Lawrence Cager is back
Three weeks after injuring his shoulder in Georgia’s 20-17 loss to South Carolina, Cager announced his return in emphatic fashion in the first half. He was Jake Fromm’s go-to receiver, racking up five targets in the first half. He caught four of them for 46 yards, including a couple of clutch catches on third down to keep the chains moving. Cager was matched up against Florida’s best cover corner CJ Henderson for much of the first half, but so far the Miami transfer is winning that battle.
Kyle Pitts causing problems
Kirby Smart talked up Florida tight end Kyle Pitts all week leading up to the game, and for good reason. The 6-foot-5 tight end entered the game as the Gators’ leading receiver with 391 yards and 4 touchdowns through eight games and got off to a hot start against Georgia. Pitts took a shallow crossing route 14 yards on the Gators’ first play from scrimmage. He was the favorite target of quarterback Kyle Trask, turning five first-half targets into four catches for 78 yards. The Florida offense started slow, but Pitts has been a bright spot.
Tough sledding on the ground
The Gators’ front seven is the best Georgia has faced all season and it showed in the early goings. The Georgia backfield was unable to do much of anything with ample opportunities in the first quarter. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien combined for -2 yards rushing on seven carries. Fromm actually led the team in rushing after the first period with a couple of scrambles for nine yards. Things were much better in the second quarter, with Swift finally breaking free for a 30-yard rush with a minute left before halftime. He leads the Bulldogs in rushing at the break with 56 yards on 13 carries.
Strong defensive showing
The Georgia defense ranks No. 5 in the country in scoring defense, allowing just over 10 points per game. After one half in Jacksonville, they’re on pace to do better. They opened the game with a big stop on fourth-and-one on Florida’s first drive of the game. The Bulldogs held the Florida offense to three points and only five first downs, allowing 115 total yards.
