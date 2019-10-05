KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 3 Georgia leads Tennessee 26-14 after the first half in Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Without Tyson Campbell, UGA secondary exposed
Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, who was with Georgia in the same capacity last year, knew exactly which side of the field to focus on. Minus injured cornerback Tyson Campbell, the Bulldogs gave the start to junior transfer DJ Daniel.
On the Volunteers’ second drive in the first quarter, freshman quarterback Brian Maurer completed a 73-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway. It was the Volunteers’ longest pass completion since Joshua Dobbs threw a 75-yard touchdown to Josh Malone in 2015.
Maurer’s fake handoff allowed Callaway to break away from Daniel. Junior safety Richard LeCounte was then fooled on a double move, which gave Callaway on the room he could possibly need for an easy touchdown.
Starting over redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano for the first time all year, Maurer played with poise. He also followed instructions well, avoided Eric Stokes and challenged Daniel or the safeties whenever he could. His second touchdown pass early in the second quarter was to Jauan Jennings, who was lined up in the slot opposite of Georgia safety J.R. Reed.
The Tennessee offense had the same amount of total yards (239) in the first half as it did in the entire Florida game.
Bulldogs’ offense more pass heavy than usual
Unlike its defense, Georgia’s offense was effective in the first half. Two field goals from Rodrigo Blankenship were bookended by touchdowns from D’Andre Swift, Lawrence Cager and George Pickens. The Bulldogs scored on five of their six drives.
Georgia primarily lined up in shotgun with at least three or more wide receivers.
Jake Fromm completed his first eight passes before senior receiver Tyler Simmons dropped a pass. Fromm ended the half with 195 passing yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Brian Herrien, D’Andre Swift and others combined for 159 rushing yards.
Volunteers hold their own
Nolan Smith was looking forward to going back to Athens. Before the game, the freshman outside linebacker instructed a few of his teammates to take care of business so they could go home.
But the Bulldogs’ defense made that task more difficult than expected. Maybe there wasn’t enough film to study on Maurer. Maybe the Neyland Stadium crowd made a difference.
Whatever the issue was, Tennessee — which has a 1-3 record and lost 38-30 to Georgia State in its season opener — played like it belonged against the No. 3-ranked team in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.