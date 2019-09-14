No. 3 Georgia leads Arkansas State 34-0 after a dominant offensive performance. Here are some takeaways from the first half.
Georgia pours on the points early
The Bulldogs scored on their opening drive in their first two games this season and were on the board first again against Arkansas State. James Coley’s offense continued to prove they will rely heavily on the run game, as touches by both D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien made up a majority of the first drive.
Herrien ripped a 19-yard run that set Georgia up deep in the red zone. Herrien followed this right away by barreling his way into the end zone three yards for the touchdown that put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
Georgia’s pass game was ignited later in the half as it scored on the first play of the second quarter. The second touchdown of the game was a 60-yard pass from Jake Fromm to freshman Dominick Blaylock. This was Blaylock’s second touchdown of the season.
Swift’s career long reception came in the second quarter with a 48-yard pass thrown by Fromm. This was Swift’s second catch of the season and first touchdown reception of the year. This completion moved the score 27-0.
Rodrigo Blankenship was two for two on field goal kicks — one from 29 yards out and another from 41 yards.
Fromm played the entire first half and was 16 of 20 for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia was three for three on converting in the red zone.
Bulldog defense causes havoc
It was sack central against Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner. The Georgia defense combined for two sacks in the first half. Tyler Clark and Quay Walker were credited with the sacks.
The Red Wolf offense was silenced, scoring zero in the first half. Georgia held the Arkansas State offense to a mere 81 yards in the half, compared to Georgia’s 382. Bonner was 14-of-25 in the pass game, and the Bulldog defense was relentless in their pressure on the quarterback.
Manageable field position
Georgia had manageable field position throughout the entire first half. On average, the Bulldogs started their offensive drives around their own 34 yard line. This allowed the offense to produce points quickly and consistently, scoring on six of seven drives in the first half.
Georgia took control of the scoreboard from the start and the game was put out of reach by the end of the second quarter.
