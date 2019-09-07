No. 3 Georgia leads Murray State 42-7 with some of the second team already in the game for the Bulldogs. Here are some observations from the first half.
Early struggles
The halftime score may not look like it, but the Bulldogs didn’t enjoy the same success in the first quarter that they did against Vanderbilt in Week 1. They started out hot with a four-play, 56-yard touchdown drive capped off by a three-yard rush from running back D’Andre Swift. But the Bulldogs failed to score on either of their next two drives, with the Racers’ defense forcing a punt and a fumble on consecutive drives.
The Georgia defense had a similar fast start to the quarter, forcing Murray State to punt on its opening possession. But on the ensuing drive, the Bulldogs conceded their first touchdown of the new season on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Racers’ quarterback Preston Rice that tied the game at seven headed into quarter No. 2.
Defensive ‘Havoc’ plays
Kirby Smart and the Georgia coaching staff preached all offseason about the need for more ‘Havoc’ plays on defense, and they certainly did in the first half against Murray State. The Bulldog’s new-look outside linebacker corps lived in the Racer’s backfield and totaled five sacks. Freshman edge-rusher Nolan Smith recorded his second sack in as many games. Outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari, Walter Grant, Jermaine Johnson and Adam Anderson all earned credit for a sack as well.
In the secondary, senior safety J.R. Reed picked up a fumble forced by Mark Webb and took it 14 yards to the endzone for a scoop-and-score to give the Bulldogs a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.
Salyer starts at right tackle
Sophomore tackle Jamaree Salyer replaces the injured Isaiah Wilson at right tackle. Wilson picked up a lower leg injury during Wednesday’s practice. The position was up-for-grabs and may still be after today’s game with sophomore Cade Mays getting time at right tackle as well. Both are very experienced options off the bench with 24 game-appearances between them.
