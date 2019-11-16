AUBURN, Ala. — No. 4 Georgia leads Auburn 14-0 at halftime at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. Here are some takeaways from The Red & Black:
Swift shines late
Georgia could not establish the ground game early. D’Andre Swift changed that during the two-minute drill before the end of the half. The Bulldogs netted 10 rushing yards in the first quarter, 84 in the half. Swift led all running backs with 80 yards, 47 of which came on the final drive of the half.
Swift picked up chunk runs of 16 and 26 yards on the drive, and he set up Georgia’s second score of the game. Thanks to Swift’s efforts, Fromm found Herrien on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left in the half to extend the lead.
Junkyard Dogs
Despite the offensive lulls, Georgia’s defense continued to shine. With 3:18 left in the half, Auburn was driving down the field looking to tie the game. Quarterback Bo Nix kept the ball on a run up the middle and Georgia’s Jermaine Johnson jarred the football loose. Richard LeCounte came up with the recovery – the Bulldogs’ fourth of the year – and gave the offense another chance.
Georgia held Auburn to 3.3 yards per play despite allowing nine first downs in the first half. Linebacker Monty Rice led the charge to mute the Tiger offense with seven tackles.
Punt palooza
Both offenses were slow in the first half. With the exception of a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Dominick Blaylock and a late touchdown catch from Brian Herrien, the opening two periods were filled with a lot of stalling drives and punts. Lots of punts.
Georgia was forced to punt six times. The Tigers punted five times, four of which were after a three-and-out. Jake Camarda had his best punting performance to date for Georgia, averaging 55 yards per punt and pinning Auburn inside its own 20-yard line four times.
The Bulldogs struggled converting on third down, finishing 2-for-8 in the half. Late in the first quarter, Fromm was sacked on third-and-eight for a 12-yard loss. It was just the sixth sack Georgia’s stout offense line has allowed this season.
