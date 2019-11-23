No. 4 Georgia leads Texas A&M 13-3 at halftime in the last game at Sanford Stadium this season. Here are some takeaways from The Red & Black:
Bright start to Blankenship’s senior day
Fan-favorite kicker Rodrigo Blankenship kicked off his final game Between the Hedges just the way he wanted. Blankenship put Georgia on the board first on a successful 41-yard field goal attempt with 8:22 left in the first quarter. The senior nailed another field goal, this one from 49 yards out, in the second.
Blankenship came out to the loudest cheers during Georgia’s pregame senior day recognition. The redshirt senior from Marietta, Georgia, holds the Georgia record for best career field goal percentage.
Offense gets going in the second quarter
Due to the weather, quarterback Jake Fromm sported a glove on his throwing hand on and off throughout the first half. Fromm underperformed in the first quarter but found a groove midway through the second, connecting with Tyler Simmons for 27 yards and Kearis Jackson for 22 yards on consecutive plays. Georgia’s first touchdown drive of the afternoon was capped off with a 16-yard catch by George Pickens. Fromm finished the first half going 4-of-13 for 72 yards and a touchdown.
D’Andre Swift carried the load for a Georgia offense initially stifled by wet conditions in the first quarter. Offensive coordinator James Coley called 18 rushing plays and 13 passing plays in the first half, with Swift rushing for 75 yards on 13 attempts.
Brian Herrien emerged in the first half with a 41-yard kickoff return to the Georgia 46-yard line in the second quarter that set the Bulldogs up for a 49-yard field goal from Blankenship.
Defense continues to impress
The No. 2 scoring defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision continued to show off against Texas A&M early on a soggy Saturday in Athens. Georgia’s defense held the Aggies to 38 yards passing and just 1 yard rushing in the first quarter.
Through the first half, the Aggies accumulated 73 total yards and were held to minus-9 yards rushing. A 20-yard punt return by Quartney Davis late in the first quarter set Texas A&M up on Georgia’s 35-yard line, which led to a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter.
After Texas A&M’s first score, Georgia’s defense regained control in the next two drives and held the Aggies to only 8 yards in two consecutive 3-and-outs. Texas A&M drove down the field just before the half but ended its drive in a fourth-and-39 on its own 26-yard line after a fumble by quarterback Kellen Mond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.