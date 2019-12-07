ATLANTA — No. 2 LSU leads No. 4 Georgia 17-3 at halftime in the SEC championship game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Joe Burrow does his thing
Last season, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa squandered his chance at the Heisman Trophy by throwing only for 35 yards and an interception in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia.
LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow fared much better. The Heisman front-runner threw for 204 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Burrow started with a 16-yard reception when Georgia’s defensive line deflected his own pass back to him. Burrow finished the first drive with a 23-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase. After the Bulldogs’ defense stifled the Tigers for a 3-and-out on their second drive, Burrow orchestrated a five play, 65-yard drive to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
After one quarter, Burrow had 143 total yards alone compared to Georgia’s total of 44 yards.
Injuries catch up to Bulldogs
Hampered by a shoulder contusion, Bulldogs’ running back D’Andre Swift was limited to one rushing carry in the first half. Georgia’s coaching staff instead used a cast of running backs that included Swift, Brian Herrien, Zamir White and James Cook. Herrien led the group with 19 rushing yards.
Dominick Blaylock left the game for good with a knee injury in the first quarter. Even with his injury, Swift and Tyler Simmons led the Bulldogs with three receptions each. The receiving corps will be happy to add George Pickens to the mix when he returns after halftime from a suspension.
Quarterback Jake Fromm briefly exited with an injury in the second quarter when LSU safety Grant Delpit wrestled him to the ground. Fromm finished the half with 117 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Quay Walker were also treated for injuries.
Going to the booth
The replay officials didn’t do Georgia any favors in the first quarter. Already overpowered by LSU and riddled with injuries, the Bulldogs had two replays that didn’t go their way in the first quarter.
The first came on Chase’s 23-yard touchdown reception when it was in question if he maintained possession of the ball. The call was upheld, giving LSU a 7-0 lead.
The momentum of the game almost dramatically shifted when Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball. After replay review, however, it was determined that his elbow hit the ground before the ball came out.
