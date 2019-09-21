No. 7 Notre Dame leads No. 3 Georgia 10-7 in Saturday’s game in Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Muffed punt tops off Georgia’s lousy start
The small section of Notre Dame fans in the northwest corner of Sanford Stadium couldn’t have asked for a better start from the Irish. They also had a nice view for Georgia senior receiver Tyler Simmons fumbling a punt inside the 10-yard line.
The Bulldogs’ defense couldn’t limit Notre Dame to a field goal. Ian Book had a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet on fourth-and-goal to put the Irish up seven. Georgia did limit Notre Dame to a field goal at the end of the second quarter.
On the next drive of the second quarter, Georgia advanced easily down the field. It relied on Dominick Blaylock, who had a big 16-yard reception up the right sideline and Lawrence Cager, who had a 14-yard reception.
Georgia junior running back D’Andre Swift finished the drive with a touchdown from three yards out.
Defensive tussle
Zero points were scored in the first quarter. Who saw that coming?
Entering the game, the Irish ranked 80th in the nation in rush defense after giving up 461 yards against Louisville and New Mexico. But against Georgia, Notre Dame’s front seven looked pretty good. They held Swift to 6 rushing yards and -6 receiving yards in the first quarter. Swift recovered from a lousy start with 27 rushing yards in the second quarter.
During the first quarter — the peak of the offensive rut — Georgia didn’t have any three-and-outs, but its two drives stalled out on the second and third set of downs, respectively.
A 9-yard pass to Simmons on third-and-4 kept Georgia's second drive of the first quarter going. He then had a 9-yard run, making him the Bulldogs' second leading rusher behind Swift. Running backs Brian Herrien, Zamir White and James Cook saw limited playing time.
Julian Okwara, who tied for the Notre Dame lead in sacks in 2018, pressured Jake Fromm on third down to force an incomplete pass.
Notre Dame not intimidated
Las Vegas pegged Georgia to be about a two-touchdown favorite. Every analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay” picked the Bulldogs to win on Saturday. And Notre Dame was treated to a pregame light display and raucous crowd atmosphere that no Georgia opponent has ever seen.
Notre Dame played like it wasn’t paying any attention. If the Irish win the game, it might not be due to luck.
