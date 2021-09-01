Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, defensive back Ameer Speed and linebacker Quay Walker spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
Like college football fans across the country, Smart and his team are ready for camp to end and for the season to begin.
“I’m ready to play a game, our kids are ready to play a game. We need to play a game. We need to play a game to get better,” Smart said. “I don’t know that we are going to get better continuing to practice against each other, the walkthroughs, to teach. There's no more time for that.”
Smart said the energy of the team is ramped up for Clemson, but also noted it’s important to “build that to a crescendo” throughout the week, not letting all the energy out in practice.
Smart had an update on the health of wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, who suffered an ACL tear in August of 2020.
Blaylock has been working his way back, and according to Smart, was working with the scout team on Tuesday. Smart acknowledged that Blaylock isn’t ready for game action yet but cited a lack of live reps as the reason rather than any lingering effects of the injury.
“He’s building confidence, I thought he made a couple plays out there today that were good plays and really challenged our first and second defense,” Smart said. “I can’t tell you when he's going to be out there because I don't know, but he's close.”
Asked about the size Clemson’s receivers bring to the table, Smart had high praise for the group, emphasizing their physicality.
“That is definitely a strong group,” Smart said. “They are big, they are physical, they do a very good job going up and getting the ball. They are really good 50-50 ball guys.”
Senior defensive back Ameer Speed echoed Smart’s comments when asked about Clemson’s wide receivers, describing a “big and physical” group, but sounded up to the challenge. The 6-foot-3 Speed said he relishes the chance to play against physical wideouts.
“I’ve always loved going against bigger receivers. Being a big DB, we like matching up with bigger people,” Speed said. “Them being big and physical and us having big and physical corners too will make it a fun game.”
One of the biggest question marks for this Georgia roster is who will step up in the secondary after five players left for the NFL. Speed projected confidence when asked about the position group.
“As a group, I feel like we are ready. We’ve been working and grinding and preparing ourselves to be the best we can be this season,” Speed said. “I feel like the hard work in practice and dedication will all pay off in due time.”
Senior linebacker Quay Walker emphasized the need to approach Clemson like any other game in spite of the national hype around the matchup.
“It’s just a normal game, pretty much for an inside linebacker. It may be more to do with the tasks that I have to do,” Walker said. “Coming to Charlotte this week, going against Clemson, but I just have to have my eyes in the right place and everything else will play out for itself.”
Asked about fellow senior Jordan Davis, Walker compared the 6’6 defensive tackle to a “big refrigerator” due to how hard it is for blockers to move him. Walker said he loves being on the field with Davis because it simplifies his job as a linebacker.
“He plays a huge factor, I would say, just how big he is and how he can get off blocks and all of that,” Walker said. “Especially for me, he makes things way easier for me just by lining up in front of me. So, whenever JD is in front of me, I don’t have too much to worry about, to be honest.”