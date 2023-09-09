Nick Chubb. Todd Gurley. Knowshon Moreno.
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s best offenses have all been synonymous with a dominant running back, opening things up for the passing game and creating on the ground for himself. This year, though, there isn’t a definitive world-beater in the backfield for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Despite having a rich history of star running backs, the team currently has no clear cut, top of the line player that many fans are used to, partly due to injury and partly due to underwhelming play.
Georgia has displayed multiple players in the backfield through two games this season, with familiar names like Kendall Milton and Cash Jones and a new name in freshman Roderick Robinson. However, wide receiver Dillon Bell made one of the more noticeable rushing contributions against Ball State, finishing with three carries for 28 yards. The receiver saw multiple snaps in the backfield with the most explosive coming in the form of a 21-yard rush up the middle for a touchdown.
Bell was not the only unusual face that took a snap at running back. All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who has shown rushing capabilities throughout his career, even got a chance in the backfield. Headed into the game, Bell said he was unaware of the role he was set to play against Ball State.
“It was something that just happened,” Bell said. “I did pretty good, my teammates told me I did pretty good. The O-line blocked dang good on that and shoutout to the receivers for blocking on the perimeter. Without them it would have never happened.”
The lack of production can be partially credited to the fact that most of Georgia’s running backs are either injured or fighting through injury. The team was without Daijun Edwards for the second week in a row as he nurses an MCL injury. Sophomore Branson Robinson is out for the season, recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon.
Kendall Milton, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, still made himself available for Saturday, despite the injury. Head coach Kirby Smart said Milton is getting closer to full health, though he still has some progress left to make.
“He was much better this week,” Smart said. “His stamina was better, his energy was better. I don’t know, I can’t sit here and say he’s 100% or 95%, but he’s in better shape.”
The current healthy running backs are all relatively unproven guys who have seen minimal action at the collegiate level. Andrew Paul is a redshirt freshman who missed all of last season with an ACL injury. Roderick Robinson is a freshman who is still trying to get his feet underneath him, although only in his second game, he led the team on the ground with six carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Finally, Cash Jones, a walk-on from Brock, Texas has worked his way onto the field early into games, after he only found his way onto the field late in the fourth quarter the past two seasons. Against Ball State, Jones only had four yards on the ground but hauled in a 27-yard catch for a touchdown.
Georgia’s lack of production in the running game hasn’t been a problem yet in the season, but against tougher opponents — such as South Carolina coming into Athens next week — the Bulldogs’ inconsistent rushing attack could loom large, at least until Edwards and Milton return to full health.
While Georgia waits for the backfield to work through its injuries and inexperience, the offense itself may be better off relying on the pass and its pass catchers — headlined by new starting quarterback Carson Beck.