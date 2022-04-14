Georgia is losing a lot of defensive pieces from last season, especially on the defensive line. Former Bulldogs Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt and All-American Jordan Davis were critical leaders for the 2021 national champions. They are all projected to go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and head coach Kirby Smart now looks to replace the dominant front.
Junior Jalen Carter is likely to headline the d-line and is primed for a breakout season in 2022. He has received high praise from his former teammates and hopes he can play up those expectations.
"Those guys motivated me to do more because they told me I could be a top ten pick," Carter said when asked about taking over the likes of Davis and Wyatt. "I've done a lot that I usually didn't do my freshmen year and I've just been working harder."
Carter played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs last season and dominated not only on defense but also on special teams. He finished the season with 33 QB pressures and 30 QB hits, both ranking second-best on the team. He also blocked two kicks, one being the 48-yard attempt in the 2021 National Championship.
Junior tight end Brett Seither raved about Carter's skillset and the energy he brings during practice.
"I don't think that I've won one of those matchups, but yeah, that's another freak athlete that's not fun to go against, but he's a hell of a player," Seither said when referring to his reps with Carter in practice.
The 6'3" 310 lb. defensive tackle was frequently involved in the defensive line rotation last year but will likely see the field even more this season. Smart said he'd like to see Carter improve his stamina and become a more consistent player throughout the spring.
One of the hottest names of spring football thus far has been junior Zion Logue. Logue only played 23% of the defensive snaps last year and spent the majority of the season learning from Georgia’s trio. It’s possible he takes on the role Wyatt played last year and is eager to show his abilities in the remaining off-season practices.
"It's just a great opportunity to go out there and prove myself. As well as those guys like myself Jalen Carter, Warren Brinson, Anais [Nazir] Stackhouse," Logue said. "We just get a chance to go out there and prove ourselves to our coaching staff and to our teammates."
Rounding out the final positions on the defensive line will be between a plethora of newcomers and veterans.
Among the veterans, juniors Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse, and senior Tramel Walthour have the most experience of returning defensive linemen from the 2021 season outside of Carter.
Brinson recorded nine total tackles and one sack last season. The Georgia native had previously played alongside Carter as the two were teammates in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.
Stackhouse was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. The former four-star recruit was ranked as a top 300 player in his class and the 24th defensive tackle.
Walthour began his career at Hutchinson Community College in 2018. He paved the way for a defense that finished first in total sacks in their conference, and he was ranked as the 44th overall JUCO prospect by ESPN.
Freshman Mykel Williams is getting plenty of reps this spring and has a chance to showcase his abilities on G-Day. Williams was a five-star defensive tackle and the tenth best recruit the Bulldogs have landed since 2000. At 6'5", 260 lbs., he's currently learning to be an edge defender in Smart's defense.
"I'm just trying to get Mykel to know what a six technique is, and a nine technique is just like I did with Travon when he first got here," Smart said when discussing replacing the defensive line. "He doesn't have to be Travon Walker. That's not what he has to do."
It's not often that freshmen get significant minutes in the Bulldogs' defense, but their lack of experience on the defensive line could lead to increased playing time for Williams.