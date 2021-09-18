JT Daniels entered the season as one of the nation’s highest rated quarterbacks. Saturday night against South Carolina, the junior lived up to the hype in his best outing of the year thus far.
Daniels struggled in his Week 1 matchup against Clemson. He completed 22 of his 30 passes, a respectable amount, but only threw for 135 yards. The quarterback was also held out of the end zone and threw an interception against the Tigers.
Daniels had to watch from the sideline last weekend as his counterpart, Stetson Bennett, showed off from under center. Bennett, who threw for five touchdowns in the first half against the Blazers, was considered to be the starter for the SEC opener in wake of Daniel's core injury. However, when 7 p.m. rolled around on Saturday night, it was Daniels who trotted out to lead the Bulldogs.
Daniels came out firing early in his first game back from injury, going 3-3 through the air on the first drive. His second time out proved to be even better as the quarterback threw his longest pass of the season so far, picking out Jermaine Burton for a 43-yard touchdown.
Another deep touchdown came midway through the second quarter when Daniels connected with Adonai Mitchell for a 38-yard touchdown. Aside from the deep passing success, Daniels helped the Bulldogs’ success on third-down conversions, going 9-12 in the game on third down.
“It was 11 players executing,” Daniels said. “Everybody did a great job in terms of executing their job. Nobody did too much and nobody did not enough. And that's what happens when you do that on third down.”
Daniels finished the night with a similar completion rate to his Clemson outing, executing 23-31 through the air. The difference this time was the yardage. Daniels more than doubled his 135 yards from opening night as he threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns against the Gamecocks.
The Georgia quarterback did this against one of the nations top defenses entering the night. South Carolina came into Week 3 ranked fourth in the country in total defense allowing only 186 yards per game through the first two weeks. The Gamecocks also ranked sixth in the country in passing defense, only allowing 115 yards per game entering the night, a number that Daniels almost tripled.
Daniels' improvement was contagious as the Bulldogs put up 491 yards of total offense. The passing game found success and opened up room for the run game to step in and flourish as well. Georgia added 184 yards on the ground to wrap up the large offensive performance, but Daniels was still disappointed at the amount of points the Bulldogs left off the board.
“I don’t really think it was an effort thing, as much as it was an attention to detail thing,” Daniels said. “We had an execution error on my part. I threw an interception. Kendall fumbled...But small execution things.”