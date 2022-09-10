Senior running back Kenny McIntosh is finally at the top of the running back chain at Georgia. After sitting behind the likes of D'Andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook it was expected that McIntosh would lead that unit along with fellow back Kendall Milton.
What may have not been expected however, is that Kenny McIntosh is actually Georgia’s leading receiver two weeks into the season.
There was a lot of talk about Georgia having a relatively weak wide receiver room following the departure of Jermaine Burton, but most expected the presence of Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert to be the solution to that issue.
So far it’s Kenny McIntosh who has stepped up for the Bulldogs this season.
McIntosh led the way for Georgia in its season opener against Oregon leading the team in receptions and receiving yards with nine receptions for 117 yards. McIntosh then followed that performance with a five reception 61 yard game against Samford which again led the team in receptions and receiving yards. All 61 of his yards against Samford came after the catch.
In both games, the offense had double digit players catch a pass which emphasizes how impressive McIntosh play has been.
The one knock on McIntosh’s start to the season is that he hasn’t been producing much in the running game. He only has 33 yards on 12 attempts which is only 2.75 yards per attempt.
However, no one should be alarmed by those numbers. Georgia, overall, has thrown the ball more this season and when they are running the ball Georgia has been utilizing a trio of McIntosh, Milton and Daijun Edwards.
What matters more is that McIntosh continues to grow and excel as a playmaker out of the backfield, not just a pure runner.
For Georgia, McIntosh’s emergence as a playmaker was expected. Throughout spring there was a lot of talk of McIntosh having one of the better camps of his career. So far the results have proven to be true.
“I mean, Kenny is ridiculous,” McConkey said. “You really sit back and watch, you’re like he’s something special.”
McIntosh’s versatility has been a big factor in Georgia’s new look offense as he’s been able to still get his fair share of touches despite the offense utilizing the passing game more this year.
“It’s no surprise,” Milton said. “ It’s been something I’ve been seeing since my freshman year.”
For McIntosh, all of this is expected. He believed in himself by waiting his turn and now the results are beginning to show.
“I’ve really been prepared for this moment to come,” McIntosh said. “Thank God for me to finally get here and get the opportunity to just go out there and showcase my talent.”
It’s no surprise that Georgia’s offense has been more explosive passing wise with him on the field. His ability to take a check down and gain yards after catch has really taken the Bulldog offense to the next level compared to last year.
His versatility as a receiver along with Stetson’s ability to extend plays has created mismatches that opposing defenses have yet to figure out.
As Georgia heads into SEC play next week against South Carolina, McIntosh will look to keep his pace as Georgia’s leading receiver. His versatility and elusiveness is a rare combination at running back and will continue to cause problems for opposing defenses this season.