Ladd McConkey has struggled at times this season, with fumbles and dropped passes plaguing the usually sure-handed Georgia wide receiver.
If there were any remaining doubts that McConkey was back to playing his best, he answered those questions with an outstanding performance against Mississippi State.
In Georgia’s 45-19 win, McConkey had one of his best games as a Bulldog. He hauled in five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a 70-yard touchdown, totaling 141 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
After making five receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown last week against Tennessee, McConkey credited his teammates for helping him through his struggles.
“They’ve done such an awesome job of keeping me up and being there for me,” McConkey said. “I feel like that’s why we’re such a good team, we’re so connected. Literally, each one of us loves each other.”
McConkey said earlier this week that he’s been working on improving the mental aspect of his game this season.
“Not letting one play affect another one,” McConkey said. “That's something I've been trying to work on, just staying level headed throughout the game. Don't get too up, don't get too down. I've just tried to get back to the basics a little bit and just lock in on the ball. I don't think it's a catching ability, it was a mental thing with me.”
McConkey’s touchdown run came on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter and gave Georgia the momentum back after Mississippi State made it a five point game to end the first half.
“It was awesome, to be able to change momentum for my team and contribute,” McConkey said. “It was a great feeling and a great win.”
McConkey now has 43 catches for 578 yards and four touchdowns this season with 106 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well. He’s finding his form at the right time as Georgia nears the end of the regular season, and is in position to be a major part of the rest of the season for the Bulldogs.
Wide receiver Kearis Jackson also had a big game, catching four passes for 69 yards, including a leaping 28-yard grab and a 30-yarder over the middle.
Smart said Jackson’s experience is a big part of the value he provides to the offense.
“He’s a guy that’s been there and done that,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “That catch he made over the middle to take that shot and hang on to the ball, are you kidding me? And then he made that circus catch over on their sideline. Kearis is a competitor. The guy is full of heart, and full of love for Georgia. He’s the unsung hero of this group.”
McConkey echoed Smart’s sentiments, praising Jackson’s work ethic.
“Kearis is the ultimate competitor, he goes out and works every single day so hard,” McConkey said. “For him to get some success, it was awesome to see. I’m so glad for him.”
With Brock Bowers locked in as Georgia’s top option in the passing game, the offense continues to get other receivers involved every week, showing the versatility of the No. 1 team in the nation.