For one quarter and some change in Georgia’s 44-28 loss to Florida, the Bulldogs excelled at responding. Early on, each time Florida threatened to pull away, the Bulldogs found a way to break their slide.
“We’ve got complete trust in the offense, and we’ve got complete trust in our defense,” junior defensive back Eric Stokes said in a virtual postgame press conference. “We never had our head down, none of that stuff. We just kept looking on like, ‘Come on man, come on man… We can be back in this at pretty much any moment.’”
Opening with a one-play, one-touchdown start that predicted a tight contest, Georgia followed up by taking advantage of a Florida punt to jump ahead 14-0. Then, they waited for Florida’s offensive onslaught to take shape. It arrived on schedule.
The Gators cut Georgia’s lead by half with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that included a 39-yard pass and three runs for an average of seven yards apiece. But Georgia didn’t roll over yet as sophomore wide receiver Kearis Jackson responded with a 56-yard kickoff return to give Georgia its best starting field position of the game. It didn’t pan out, and the drive ended with the second of Georgia’s seven punts in the game.
“We missed a lot of opportunities,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I felt like we missed a lot of open shots. And that’s the toughest thing.”
Florida tied the game on its next possession, once more eating up chunks of yardage and finding a consistent advance against Georgia’s defense. And once more, Georgia suffered a three and out. But with the ball back in Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s hands and the momentum becoming audible on Florida’s orange-clad side of TIAA Bank Stadium, junior defensive back Eric Stokes responded.
Trask tried to sneak in a pass to one of two receivers running curl routes near the sideline. Stokes saw the error immediately, jumping from his mark into the pass lane to come up with his third interception and second pick-six of the season. Although Georgia had again taken the lead, it was the last time the Bulldogs would generate a game-managing stop of Florida’s relentless attack.
Florida scored on each of its next five possessions, the most costly of which came in the final moments of the first half.
With just under a minute left in the half, Florida had run up a 31-21 lead. The game hadn’t been fully busted open yet, and Georgia was looking to get within a score by the half. Smart said he relied on quarterback Stetson Bennett’s passing to try to move downfield. Instead, Bennett went 0-for-3, setting up yet another punt.
Up to then, Georgia punter Jake Camarda had averaged 51.5 yards on four punts, landing three inside the Florida 20 yard line and demolishing a 63-yard boot that put the Gators on their own five.
“I’m counting on what I think is the best punter in America to take care of me and hit a bomb,” Smart said. “And he didn’t hit a bomb.”
In the final minute of the half, Camarda shanked the kick out of bounds just 23 yards downfield. Georgia had given Trask and the Gators the ball past midfield, and they knew what to do with it.
Florida took advantage of the pivotal mistake, and a subsequent 15-yard facemask penalty, to quickly get in the endzone and go to the locker room ahead 38-21.
“We knew that it was the second half, another thirty minutes of football,” Jackson said. “[We were] going to go out there and respond to the touchdown.”
Georgia never surmounted the deficit. Its defense played better, holding Florida to two field goals in the second half, but backup quarterback D’Wan Mathis’ touchdown at the end of the third quarter wasn’t enough to build energy in Georgia’s favor.
Smart said the Bulldogs typically manage the half well — they’re usually the ones squeezing in seven points before the half. Tonight, their inability to keep Florida from doing just that put both the game and the top of the SEC East out of reach.
