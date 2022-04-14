With 10:14 remaining in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Stetson Bennett fumbled the ball, leading to an Alabama touchdown. Georgia trailed 18-13. On the cusp of the Bulldogs’ first national title in 41 years, two young players stepped up.
On the next Georgia possession, true freshman wide receiver Adonai “AD” Mitchell hauled in a jump ball over Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, giving Georgia a 19-18 lead.
A Brock Bowers touchdown on the next possession extended Georgia’s lead to 26-18, giving Alabama’s Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young one more chance to tie the game and keep his team alive.
Redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo had other ideas.
On a third and ten from Georgia’s 44-yard line, Ringo returned an ill-advised pass 79 yards for a game-sealing touchdown, relieving a massive weight from the shoulders of Georgia fans in Lucas Oil Stadium and across the country.
“It was a pretty good feeling honestly,” Ringo said. “Throughout the entire game, there were a lot of plays that were made that put us in that situation. I was just happy to be able to help my team and do great things at the right time.”
After making two monumental plays in Georgia’s national championship victory over Alabama, Mitchell and Ringo are primed to take on big roles for the Bulldogs in 2022.
Mitchell’s touchdown in the national championship put an exclamation point on a strong true freshman season. Mitchell finished 2021 with 29 receptions for 426 yards and four touchdowns.
Entering his sophomore season, Mitchell will be the top target on the outside for the Georgia offense. George Pickens is off to the NFL and Jermaine Burton has transferred to Alabama, leaving Mitchell in a newfound leadership role.
At Georgia’s Pro Day on March 16, Pickens was asked who he thought would be the next star receiver for the Bulldogs. He answered Mitchell with very little hesitation.
“Some stuff you can’t coach. That’s really part of it. He’s got the skills, he’s got the mindset, the routes, the speed. I mean, he’s got it all,” Pickens said. “So he probably is the next upcoming, and I’m glad that he got to see me before I left so he can kind of understand.”
Like Mitchell, Ringo helped seal the win for the Bulldogs. Ringo’s interception return for a touchdown put the finishing touches on Georgia’s national title campaign and has quickly become one of the most iconic plays in program history.
“It’s pretty humbling honestly. Yes, that was a big play in a big situation. But I feel like, ‘Man, what’s next?’ I’ve seen plenty of players do big things in big situations, and they’re now on top of the mountain,” Ringo said. “So, I feel like continuing to stay consistent and just continuing to do things that will help my team win, that’ll set me off straight.”
Ringo made a strong impression in 2021, playing in all 15 games and starting in 12. It was his first collegiate action after missing all of 2020 with a shoulder injury.
For the most part, Ringo fit in well, growing in confidence and consistency as the season wore on. Head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t seem concerned about Ringo’s ability to deal with the pressure of being the top cornerback on the team.
“He’s starting to get some confidence,” Smart said. “He can let that play live in infamy, or he can decide to make a lot of those plays, go be a great player and go make money to play in the NFL and develop. I think that’s the route he is taking.”
Ringo will be the most experienced outside cornerback in Georgia’s rotation and will be starting for Georgia’s new-look defense throughout the 2022 season.
“I push Kelee because I know he can be a really good player,” Smart said. “He hasn’t gone away from that coaching or turned his nose up. If anything, he is trying to take on a leadership role.”
Mitchell and Ringo have faced each other often in practice, and those competitions between two key players should allow for both to improve even more heading into ‘22.
“AD Mitchell’s a great player. He comes to work every single day,” Ringo said. “I would say that he’s one of the harder players that I’ve had to guard in my career. So I feel like being able to get that look every single day and continuing to better myself, it definitely sits right with me.”