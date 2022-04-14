Georgia’s football team has endured a tumultuous spring so far, filled with celebration, recruitment, transfer activity and more.
The coaching room is no different, with four different newcomers being hired to replace outgoing coaches. This isn’t new territory for head coach Kirby Smart, who has experienced staff turnover in every offseason of his coaching tenure. In fact, running backs coach Dell McGee is the only remaining member from Smart’s initial coaching staff in 2015.
With so much shifting at the top of the team’s leadership, here’s what you need to know about the spring coaching changes:
Bryan McClendon, wide receivers coach
The former wide receivers coach, Cortez Hankton, is leaving the team to become the receivers coach at LSU. Hankton held that same position for the Bulldogs since 2019, but opted to return to his home state of Louisiana when the chance arose.
Bryan McClendon was hired to replace him, coming in from Miami, where he was briefly Mario Cristobal’s co-offensive coordinator for the Hurricanes. McClendon has been offensive coordinator at Miami, Oregon and South Carolina.
McClendon also acted as the Bulldogs’ running backs coach from 2009-2015, and was the team’s interim head coach after the firing of Mark Richt. McClendon’s UGA history doesn’t stop there, though. He played wide receiver for the Bulldogs from 2002-2005, and recorded six touchdowns to go along with 830 receiving yards during his time with the team.
McClendon brings a focused, direct mindset to the team. Junior wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint described him as a “real cool coach” among other things.
“He’s going to make sure that we work, and that we’re on top of what we’ve got to do, especially on and off the field,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said.
Stacy Searels, offensive line coach
Matt Luke resigned from his position to spend time with his family, based on his statement to reporters. Luke noted that he wanted to win a championship before exiting the team, though it came sooner than he originally expected.
Stacy Searels is arriving in his absence. Searels has been North Carolina’s offensive line coach since 2019, though he has also coached at Miami, Georgia and more in previous years. Searels has enjoyed a 30-year coaching career, and has produced 11 NFL draft picks during his time. Searels made an immediate impact upon entering the locker room, according to senior offensive lineman Warren Ericson.
"He set the tone right away, just physicality and aggressiveness,” Ericson said. “That was his first thing in the meeting room. He wants us to play disciplined and know exactly what to do. So, I've really respected that. He wants us to continue the tradition of being a dominant offensive line that Georgia has always had.”
Searels’ stay with the Bulldogs was under Richt as well, making him the fourth coach on the current staff to have served under the former Miami coach. He joins McClendon, tight ends coach Todd Hartley and offensive analyst Mike Bobo.
Chidera Uxo-Diribe outside linebackers coach
Dan Lanning was the former outside linebackers coach, though he vacated the position to become the head coach at Oregon. Lanning joined the Bulldogs in 2018, and is now getting a chance to lead a team of his own.
Chidera Uzo-Diribe is coming in to fill in the gap, leaving his position as the defensive line coach at TCU. Prior to that, he held the same position at SMU, where he coached defensive end Elijah Chatman to an All-American Conference second team. He also spent two seasons as the outside linebackers coach for Kansas. Senior linebacker Nolan Smith noted that Uzo-Diribe’s passion impressed the locker room early in his tenure.
"He brings that type of dynamic, that type of energy that you want that a young coach brings," Smith said, "He's really coaching us up a lot.”
Uzo-Diribe has plenty of experience with the outside linebackers position, having played it during college. He registered 20 sacks and 31 tackles for loss during his career at Colorado University. He was also signed by the New Orleans Saints, though he never played in an NFL game. Uzo-Diribe already made a good impression on the locker room, says senior linebacker Nolan Smith.
Fran Brown, defensive backs coach
Jamile Addae accepted a job as the defensive backs coach at Miami. Addae is the second coach this offseason to leave Georgia to return to his home state.
Fran Brown was chosen as the new cornerbacks coach of the Bulldogs, the fourth school where Brown has coached. The New Jersey native spent most of the last decade at Temple, though he had brief stints with both Rutgers and Baylor.
Brown will be Georgia’s fourth defensive backs coach in the past five seasons. Will Muschamp is the team’s current safeties coach, meaning that there will be two voices in the defensive backfield, which is a change from prior seasons. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke very highly of Brown during the team’s first spring media availability this year.
“The guy communicates so well and pushes so hard,” Smart said. “I think he's going to be a really good coach. I think he's a rising star in this profession because of the energy he puts into it.”