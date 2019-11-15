No. 4 Georgia will face No. 12 Auburn at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Here are some numbers to know before the game:
$115
As of Nov. 13, the lowest price for a ticket on Stubhub to the Georgia and Auburn matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium is $115. Ticket prices are much lower across college football in Week 12. Tickets to No. 5 Alabama’s away matchup with Mississippi State are as low as $35, and tickets to No. 9 Penn State against Indiana bottom out at $50. The Bulldogs trip to Auburn, Alabama, is the most anticipated of the week and could set Georgia up for a postseason run. When Georgia last traveled to Auburn in 2017, the final score was 40-17 in favor of the Tigers.
62.16%
Out of the 37 total touchdowns Auburn has scored, 23 of them have been on the ground, good for 62.16%. The Tigers get their rushing production in a variety of ways, with nine different players scoring touchdowns. The leader is JaTarvious Whitlow, who has seven scores on the year, but dual-threat quarterback Bo Nix isn’t far behind with five of his own. Georgia’s defense has yet to give up a rushing touchdown, something no other team in college football has done. Auburn’s backfield poses a threat and could put an end to the streak on Saturday.
11
Auburn is tied for No. 4 in the Football Bowl Subdivision and No. 1 in the SEC with 11 fumble recoveries. Two fumbles of note came against Florida when highly-touted defensive tackle Derrick Brown recovered two fumbles and returned them for 53 yards combined. On the flip side, Georgia doesn’t lose the ball often. Lead running back D’Andre Swift has yet to fumble in his three-year college career.
1,858
Georgia’s junior quarterback Jake Fromm has passed for 1,858 yards through the first nine games of the season. Through nine games in his freshman year, Fromm reached 1,459 yards, and in 2018, he was at 1,762 at the same benchmark. Against Auburn in 2017, Fromm threw for 184 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. Heading into Georgia’s matchup with Auburn, Fromm’s improved passing ability could be relied on more often in anticipation of the Tigers’ defensive line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.