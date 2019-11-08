No. 6 Georgia will face Missouri at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Sanford Stadium. Here are some numbers to know before the game:
11
Missouri is No. 11 in the nation for total defense, just three spots behind Georgia. The Tigers have held opponents to an average of 4.44 yards per play and 281.4 yards per game. One player who will especially be a disruption is Missouri’s leading tackler Nick Bolton. Bolton has stepped up in the absence of Cale Garrett and will pose a challenge to Georgia’s offense.
10-2
Missouri’s head coach Barry Odom has had a lot of success in the month of November. In his first three years at Missouri, Odom has picked up most of his wins in the final month of the regular season. Odom’s teams are 10-2 in the month of November and the last time Odom lost was his first year in 2016.
2013
The 2013 season was the last time Missouri beat Georgia. Both teams were ranked in the top 25 and Missouri stomped the No. 7-ranked Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium. Since that game, the Tigers have lost five in a row against the Bulldogs. In a game sandwiched between both Florida and Auburn on Georgia’s schedule, Missouri could play spoiler and end its losing streak against the Bulldogs.
47.4%
Georgia’s offense has a third down conversion percentage of 47.4% which ranks No. 18 in college football. The Bulldogs were especially impressive last weekend against Florida when they converted on 12 of 18 third downs. In its loss to South Carolina, Georgia converted on nine of 18 third downs.
