No. 4 Georgia will host Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Here are some numbers to know before kickoff:
1,027
Running back D’Andre Swift has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the second consecutive year. Swift has 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns on 164 carries. Swift finished with a game-high 106 rushing yards in Georgia’s win over Auburn on Nov. 16 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
39
It’s been 39 years since the Aggies made the 900-mile trek from College Station, Texas, to Athens. Texas A&M last came to the Classic City in 1980, and Georgia cruised to an easy 42-0 victory. Georgia went on to win its most recent national championship that season. Saturday marks the first meeting between the programs since the 2009 Independence Bowl, and it will be the first time they meet as SEC foes.
107.86
Texas A&M has a defensive pass efficiency of 107.86, which is the sixth-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision and leads the SEC. Defensive pass efficiency uses an equation that factors all aspects of an opponent’s passing game and how good a defense is at limiting it. The Aggies have recorded an interception in five of their last six games.
20
At least 20 Georgia players will suit up for the final time at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs have 16 seniors and four graduate students who will be honored in a special ceremony. The senior class has an overall 41-11 record, making it the fifth-winningest class in school history.
