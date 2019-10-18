No. 3 Georgia will face Kentucky at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Sanford Stadium. Here are some numbers to know before the game:
46% — Georgia’s third-down conversion percentage is 46%, which ranks No. 3 in the SEC behind Alabama and LSU and No. 25 in the country. The Bulldogs were 9-for-18 on third downs against South Carolina, but failed to take advantage of their opportunities. Kentucky only converts 37% percent of its third-down situations, which ranks No. 12 in the SEC and No. 88 in the country.
9-1 — In the last 10 Homecoming games at Sanford Stadium, Georgia has a 9-1 record. The Bulldogs’ last loss came in 2016 — Kirby Smart’s first year as head coach — against Vanderbilt by a score of 17-16. Georgia ended the season at 8-5 and defeated TCU in the Liberty Bowl. The most lopsided Homecoming victory came in 2011 as the Bulldogs defeated New Mexico State 63-16.
1,039 — Kentucky has given up a total of 1,039 rushing yards, which is No. 12 in the SEC and No. 82 in the country. Despite having a physical defensive front, Kentucky has struggled with tackling and has allowed running backs to break out for large gains. Georgia leads the SEC with 237.2 rushing yards per game, so expect the Bulldogs to have a big day on the ground on Saturday.
-2 — Kentucky has a turnover margin of -2, giving the ball up 11 times and only taking it away nine times. The Wildcats are tied for worst in the SEC with Auburn and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs aren’t much better, as they’re tied for No. 9 in the SEC with a 0 turnover margin. Georgia had a -4 turnover margin against South Carolina, so expect that to be a topic of discussion for head coach Kirby Smart and his team heading into Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.